How to Make Money by Understanding Trading Sessions (And Why Most Traders Ignore It)

In trading, many people focus heavily on indicators, patterns, and strategies—but overlook one of the most powerful factors that directly impacts performance: market sessions.

If you are not paying attention to when you trade, even the best strategy can fail.

In this article, we’ll explore why trading sessions are critical, how different pairs behave across sessions, and how you can use the Advanced Session Filter inside Strategy Assistant to significantly improve your results.

Why Trading Sessions Matter More Than You Think

The forex market runs 24 hours a day—but it doesn’t behave the same way all the time.

Each session represents a different group of active traders, liquidity levels, and volatility conditions:

Tokyo Session – Typically slower, ranging market

– Typically slower, ranging market London Session – High volatility, strong movements

– High volatility, strong movements New York Session – Continuation or reversal of London moves

– Continuation or reversal of London moves Sydney Session – Low activity, often consolidation

This means one simple truth:

A strategy that works perfectly in one session can completely fail in another.

The Hidden Edge: Pair Behavior by Session

Over time, experienced traders notice something important:

👉 Each currency pair behaves differently depending on the session

For example:

EURUSD often respects technical analysis better during London and New York sessions

often respects technical analysis better during Breakouts are more reliable when volatility increases

Patterns that fail in low-volume sessions can succeed during session opens

Why?

Because volume and participation increase, and the market has enough power to complete technical setups.

Real Example: Session + Strategy Combination

Let’s say you trade Trend Line Breakouts.

You might notice:

During quiet sessions → false breakouts

During London open → strong, clean breakouts

This happens because:

👉 At the beginning of the London session, volatility enters the market

👉 “Incomplete” patterns finally get enough momentum to break

So instead of changing your strategy, you optimize when you use it.

This is where most traders go wrong—they change strategies instead of adjusting timing.

Introducing the Advanced Session Filter in Strategy Assistant

To solve this problem, we introduced the Advanced Filter in Strategy Assistant, with a powerful Session Filter feature.

This allows you to:

Filter signals based on specific trading sessions

Enable or disable sessions with a simple checkmark

Test which strategy performs best in which session

Build your own optimized trading combination





How It Works

Inside the Advanced Filter popup:

Select your preferred sessions: London New York Tokyo Sydney

Enable or disable each session easily

Combine it with any strategy (like breakout, trend, etc.)

Why This Changes Everything

Instead of asking:

❌ “Is this strategy good or bad?”

You start asking:

✅ “In which session does this strategy perform best?”

This small shift creates a huge edge.

Build Your Own Winning Combination

Here’s a powerful approach:

Pick a strategy (e.g., Trend Line Breakout) Trade it across different sessions Observe performance Use the Session Filter to keep only the best-performing session

For example:

EURUSD + Trend Line Breakout

Best results during London session open

👉 Now you trade smarter, not harder.

Combine Session Filter with MA Filter

Strategy Assistant doesn’t stop there.

You can combine:

Session Filter → When to trade

→ When to trade Moving Average Filter → Direction of the market

This gives you:

✔ Better timing

✔ Better direction

✔ Better accuracy

Final Thoughts

Most traders fail not because their strategy is bad—but because they use it at the wrong time.

Understanding trading sessions gives you a powerful advantage:

Better entries

Fewer false signals

Higher probability setups

With the Session Filter in Strategy Assistant, you can turn this knowledge into a practical tool and build a strategy that adapts to real market behavior.

Start Using Session-Based Trading Today

If you want to take your trading to the next level, start focusing on when you trade—not just how you trade.

Because in trading, timing is everything.

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