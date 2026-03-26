[ +22% Profits in March ] Scalping Strategy Using 'Golden Ideal Pro EA'

Hello traders,

Golden Ideal Pro is an Expert Advisor developed for GOLD traders who prefer clear logic, validated signals, and real account verification instead of theoretical backtests. The live signal below reflects the TX700 trading strategy, a system designed to identify short‑term momentum shifts using multiple layers of market confirmation before entering any position.

Live Results and Stability

In one week of live trading, Golden Ideal Pro achieved +22% equity growth, showing stable performance without large floating drawdowns. The EA follows a structured trade management process where every order is placed with a defined stop loss and take profit, ensuring no exposure to unlimited risk.

Trading Logic

Operates on intraday GOLD price swings , seeking high‑probability entries based on TX700 confirmations (short‑term structure, volatility, and momentum alignment).

No martingale, grid, or averaging algorithms are used. The system relies solely on technical confirmation and calculated stop‑loss placement.

Designed for consistency and compounding — equity growth is gradual and controlled, emphasizing capital preservation and steady profit accumulation.

Risk and Control





Golden Ideal Pro integrates conservative position sizing and avoids simultaneous over‑exposure. It maintains manageable drawdowns even during volatile sessions. The goal is to achieve week‑by‑week progress that can compound over time, rather than fast but unstable gains.



👉 Get Your Copy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📈 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364307



