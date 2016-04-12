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CAD/CHF Faces Strong Resistance at 0.7410, Break Above Targets 0.7450/0.7515
- Major resistance – 0.7410 (trend line joining 0.75168 and 0.7457)
- Minor support – 0.7370
- CAD/CHF is facing strong resistance around 0.7410 and any break above confirms minor trend reversal .The pair has made a high of 0.74093and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading around 0.7408.
- Any break above 0.7408 will take the pair to next level till 0.7450/0.7515 in short term.
- On the lower side any break below 0.7370 will drag the pair down till 0.7330/0.7300 level.
It is good to buy above 0.7410 with SL around 0.7370 for the TP of 0.7455/0.7515
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com