CAD/CHF Faces Strong Resistance at 0.7410, Break Above Targets 0.7450/0.7515

Major resistance – 0.7410 (trend line joining 0.75168 and 0.7457)

Minor support – 0.7370

CAD/CHF is facing strong resistance around 0.7410 and any break above confirms minor trend reversal .The pair has made a high of 0.74093and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading around 0.7408.

is facing strong resistance around 0.7410 and any break above confirms minor trend reversal .The pair has made a high of 0.74093and slightly declined from that level. It is currently trading around 0.7408. Any break above 0.7408 will take the pair to next level till 0.7450/0.7515 in short term.

On the lower side any break below 0.7370 will drag the pair down till 0.7330/0.7300 level.



It is good to buy above 0.7410 with SL around 0.7370 for the TP of 0.7455/0.7515





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