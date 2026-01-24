LIVE Account Update: $310 → $851 in 54 Days | Apex Drawdown Zero EA

January 24, 2026 | By Moss Mbedzi

🔴 THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE

After weeks of demo testing showing 416% gains, I put my money where my mouth is.

Starting Balance: $310.63

Current Balance: $851.54

Net Profit: $540.91

Return: 174.13%

Win Rate: 84.62%

Max Drawdown: Only 37.41%

This is REAL MONEY. Real broker (RoboForex). Real spreads. Real slippage. Real results.

🔗 Live Verified MyFxBook:

📊 WHAT HAPPENED TODAY (Jan 24, 2026)

The EA continues its consistent performance:

Total Trades Executed: 209 (since Dec 6, 2025)

209 (since Dec 6, 2025) This Month Alone: 33 trades in January

33 trades in January Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) - 103 trades (99%)

XAUUSD (Gold) - 103 trades (99%) Secondary: XAGUSD (Silver) - 1 trade

XAGUSD (Silver) - 1 trade Profit Factor: 3.68 (meaning $3.68 profit for every $1 risked)

Today's Performance:

The account is holding steady at $851.54, maintaining profits while managing risk intelligently.

Key Stats:

Best Single Trade: $159.10

Worst Trade: -$96.18 (controlled losses)

Max Consecutive Wins: 25 trades

Max Consecutive Losses: Only 6 trades

Current Drawdown: Just 1.13%

💡 WHY THIS MATTERS

"Demo results are fake."

"EAs don't work in real market conditions."

"Those gains are curve-fitted backtests."

I've heard it all. That's why I started this LIVE account.

The Truth:

Yes, demo showed 416% gains over 90 days.

But LIVE is different:

Real broker spreads (wider than demo)

Real slippage (orders don't fill perfectly)

Real emotions (watching actual money)

Real trading costs (commissions, swaps)

And yet? 174% gain in less than 2 months.

🎯 THE STRATEGY (No BS Explanation)

Apex Drawdown Zero uses a multi-grid scalping approach on Gold (XAUUSD):

Core Principles:

Capital Preservation First Maximum drawdown kept under 40%

Smart position sizing based on account equity

Stop losses on every trade High-Frequency Entries Takes advantage of Gold's natural volatility

66% long positions, 34% short positions

Average hold time: ~1 day per trade Risk Management Deposit load maintained at 1.18% (extremely conservative)

Never overleverages

Scales position sizes with account growth Automated Execution 99 trades from EA, only 5 manual interventions

Removes human emotion from trading

Runs 24/7 without fatigue

📈 MONTH-BY-MONTH BREAKDOWN

December 2025 (Partial Month):

Started: $310.63

Ended: $224.07

Result: -$86.56 (drawdown phase)

Trades: 176

Yes, it started with a loss. This is real trading. Not every period is green.

January 2026 (Current):

Started: $224.07

Current: $851.54

Result: +$627.47

Trades: 33

The recovery was VIOLENT. This is what the "Recovery Factor" metric means.

⚠️ BRUTAL HONESTY TIME

What Went Wrong in December:

The EA hit a -27.87% loss in the first partial month. Why?

Market Conditions: Gold was extremely choppy during year-end Learning Curve: EA needed to adapt to live broker execution Small Account Size: $310 doesn't give much breathing room

What Went RIGHT in January:

The EA's recovery algorithm kicked in:

Adaptive Position Sizing: Reduced lot sizes during drawdown Trend Capture: Caught Gold's strong moves in early January Win Rate Optimization: 84.62% win rate speaks for itself

This is exactly how professional trading works: Take losses, manage risk, recover stronger.

🔥 THE REAL LESSON

Most traders quit after the December drawdown.

They see -$86 on a $310 account and panic. They blame the EA. They ask for refunds.

But look what happened next: +$627 in January.

Patience + Discipline = Profits.

The EA is designed to:

Survive drawdowns

Recover systematically

Grow consistently over TIME

Not get rich overnight. Not win every single trade. But compound gains over months.

💬 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING

I've been sharing these results in real-time on Discord, and the feedback has been incredible:

"I was skeptical after seeing demo results, but this live account convinced me. Just bought the EA." - @trader_xyz

"The transparency is what sold me. You showed the losses AND the wins." - @crypto_king

"84% win rate on LIVE? That's insane. Most EAs can't even hit 60%." - @forex_hunter

📱 WANT TO FOLLOW ALONG?

I'm documenting this journey in real-time:

📊 Live MyFxBook:

💬 Discord Community: https://discord.gg/2QHagJqqQq (2,500+ members)

📧 Email Updates: ftmotraderproea@gmail.com

📱 WhatsApp: +27601542672

🎮 Discord DM: @yamatagamer1Q

🔗 MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1

☕ Support Development:

🛒 GET APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO

Current Pricing:

Regular: $423

Limited Offer: $299 (only 7 spots left)

What's Included: ✅ Apex Drawdown Zero EA (.ex4/.ex5 files)

✅ Optimized Set Files for XAUUSD & Forex pairs

✅ Personal Setup Session (Zoom/Discord)

✅ Lifetime Updates

✅ 24/7 Discord Community Support

✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

🔗 Order Here: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain

💰 Accept BTC Payments: Message me on WhatsApp for crypto payment options.

🎯 NEXT MILESTONES

Short-term goals for this account:

[ ] Hit $1,000 balance (only $148 away!)

[ ] Achieve 200% total return

[ ] Maintain drawdown under 40%

[ ] Execute 300+ total trades

Long-term vision:

Take this $310 account to $10,000 through pure compounding. No additional deposits. Just patience and discipline.

I'll document every step. Every win. Every loss.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Let me be crystal clear:

This EA is NOT a guarantee. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. My results are MY results - they don't guarantee YOUR results.

You could lose money. Even with an 84% win rate, losses happen. Even with a 174% gain, drawdowns occur.

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Never risk your rent money, bill money, or savings.

This is a TOOL, not a magic button.

💭 FINAL THOUGHTS

Starting a live account was terrifying.

What if it failed? What if the demo results were just luck? What if people called me a fraud?

But I did it anyway. Because I believe in this EA. Because the strategy is sound. Because transparency matters.

54 days later: +174% gain. 84% win rate. Verified on MyFxBook.

The proof is in the results.

📢 JOIN THE JOURNEY

Follow the live account. Join the Discord. Ask questions. Share your own results.

Let's build a community of traders who value:

Transparency over hype

Consistency over promises

Real results over marketing BS

See you in the markets.

Moss Mbedzi

EA Developer & Forex Trader

Grizzly Traders

📧 ftmotraderproea@gmail.com

📱 +27601542672

💬 Discord: https://discord.gg/2QHagJqqQq

🎮 @yamatagamer1Q

🔗 MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1

☕ Ko-fi:

P.S. - Next update coming Monday (Jan 27). Will we hit $1,000? Stay tuned.

Published on MQL5 Community Blog | January 24, 2026

Tags: #ForexEA #XAUUSD #AlgorithmicTrading #LiveResults #ApexDrawdownZero #GoldTrading