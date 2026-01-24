LIVE Account Update: $310 → $851 in 54 Days | Apex Drawdown Zero EA

January 24, 2026 | By Moss Mbedzi
🔴 THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE
After weeks of demo testing showing 416% gains, I put my money where my mouth is.
Starting Balance: $310.63
Current Balance: $851.54
Net Profit: $540.91
Return: 174.13%
Win Rate: 84.62%
Max Drawdown: Only 37.41%
This is REAL MONEY. Real broker (RoboForex). Real spreads. Real slippage. Real results.
🔗 Live Verified MyFxBook:
📊 WHAT HAPPENED TODAY (Jan 24, 2026)
The EA continues its consistent performance:
- Total Trades Executed: 209 (since Dec 6, 2025)
- This Month Alone: 33 trades in January
- Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) - 103 trades (99%)
- Secondary: XAGUSD (Silver) - 1 trade
- Profit Factor: 3.68 (meaning $3.68 profit for every $1 risked)
Today's Performance:
The account is holding steady at $851.54, maintaining profits while managing risk intelligently.
Key Stats:
- Best Single Trade: $159.10
- Worst Trade: -$96.18 (controlled losses)
- Max Consecutive Wins: 25 trades
- Max Consecutive Losses: Only 6 trades
- Current Drawdown: Just 1.13%
💡 WHY THIS MATTERS
"Demo results are fake."
"EAs don't work in real market conditions."
"Those gains are curve-fitted backtests."
I've heard it all. That's why I started this LIVE account.
The Truth:
Yes, demo showed 416% gains over 90 days.
But LIVE is different:
- Real broker spreads (wider than demo)
- Real slippage (orders don't fill perfectly)
- Real emotions (watching actual money)
- Real trading costs (commissions, swaps)
And yet? 174% gain in less than 2 months.
🎯 THE STRATEGY (No BS Explanation)
Apex Drawdown Zero uses a multi-grid scalping approach on Gold (XAUUSD):
Core Principles:
-
Capital Preservation First
- Maximum drawdown kept under 40%
- Smart position sizing based on account equity
- Stop losses on every trade
-
High-Frequency Entries
- Takes advantage of Gold's natural volatility
- 66% long positions, 34% short positions
- Average hold time: ~1 day per trade
-
Risk Management
- Deposit load maintained at 1.18% (extremely conservative)
- Never overleverages
- Scales position sizes with account growth
-
Automated Execution
- 99 trades from EA, only 5 manual interventions
- Removes human emotion from trading
- Runs 24/7 without fatigue
📈 MONTH-BY-MONTH BREAKDOWN
December 2025 (Partial Month):
- Started: $310.63
- Ended: $224.07
- Result: -$86.56 (drawdown phase)
- Trades: 176
Yes, it started with a loss. This is real trading. Not every period is green.
January 2026 (Current):
- Started: $224.07
- Current: $851.54
- Result: +$627.47
- Trades: 33
The recovery was VIOLENT. This is what the "Recovery Factor" metric means.
⚠️ BRUTAL HONESTY TIME
What Went Wrong in December:
The EA hit a -27.87% loss in the first partial month. Why?
- Market Conditions: Gold was extremely choppy during year-end
- Learning Curve: EA needed to adapt to live broker execution
- Small Account Size: $310 doesn't give much breathing room
What Went RIGHT in January:
The EA's recovery algorithm kicked in:
- Adaptive Position Sizing: Reduced lot sizes during drawdown
- Trend Capture: Caught Gold's strong moves in early January
- Win Rate Optimization: 84.62% win rate speaks for itself
This is exactly how professional trading works: Take losses, manage risk, recover stronger.
🔥 THE REAL LESSON
Most traders quit after the December drawdown.
They see -$86 on a $310 account and panic. They blame the EA. They ask for refunds.
But look what happened next: +$627 in January.
Patience + Discipline = Profits.
The EA is designed to:
- Survive drawdowns
- Recover systematically
- Grow consistently over TIME
Not get rich overnight. Not win every single trade. But compound gains over months.
💬 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING
I've been sharing these results in real-time on Discord, and the feedback has been incredible:
"I was skeptical after seeing demo results, but this live account convinced me. Just bought the EA." - @trader_xyz
"The transparency is what sold me. You showed the losses AND the wins." - @crypto_king
"84% win rate on LIVE? That's insane. Most EAs can't even hit 60%." - @forex_hunter
📱 WANT TO FOLLOW ALONG?
I'm documenting this journey in real-time:
📊 Live MyFxBook:
💬 Discord Community: https://discord.gg/2QHagJqqQq (2,500+ members)
📧 Email Updates: ftmotraderproea@gmail.com
📱 WhatsApp: +27601542672
🎮 Discord DM: @yamatagamer1Q
🔗 MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1
☕ Support Development:
🛒 GET APEX DRAWDOWN ZERO
Current Pricing:
- Regular: $423
- Limited Offer: $299 (only 7 spots left)
What's Included: ✅ Apex Drawdown Zero EA (.ex4/.ex5 files)
✅ Optimized Set Files for XAUUSD & Forex pairs
✅ Personal Setup Session (Zoom/Discord)
✅ Lifetime Updates
✅ 24/7 Discord Community Support
✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
🔗 Order Here: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain
💰 Accept BTC Payments: Message me on WhatsApp for crypto payment options.
🎯 NEXT MILESTONES
Short-term goals for this account:
- [ ] Hit $1,000 balance (only $148 away!)
- [ ] Achieve 200% total return
- [ ] Maintain drawdown under 40%
- [ ] Execute 300+ total trades
Long-term vision:
Take this $310 account to $10,000 through pure compounding. No additional deposits. Just patience and discipline.
I'll document every step. Every win. Every loss.
⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Let me be crystal clear:
This EA is NOT a guarantee. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. My results are MY results - they don't guarantee YOUR results.
You could lose money. Even with an 84% win rate, losses happen. Even with a 174% gain, drawdowns occur.
Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Never risk your rent money, bill money, or savings.
This is a TOOL, not a magic button.
💭 FINAL THOUGHTS
Starting a live account was terrifying.
What if it failed? What if the demo results were just luck? What if people called me a fraud?
But I did it anyway. Because I believe in this EA. Because the strategy is sound. Because transparency matters.
54 days later: +174% gain. 84% win rate. Verified on MyFxBook.
The proof is in the results.
📢 JOIN THE JOURNEY
Follow the live account. Join the Discord. Ask questions. Share your own results.
Let's build a community of traders who value:
- Transparency over hype
- Consistency over promises
- Real results over marketing BS
See you in the markets.
Moss Mbedzi
EA Developer & Forex Trader
Grizzly Traders
📧 ftmotraderproea@gmail.com
📱 +27601542672
💬 Discord: https://discord.gg/2QHagJqqQq
🎮 @yamatagamer1Q
🔗 MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1
☕ Ko-fi:
P.S. - Next update coming Monday (Jan 27). Will we hit $1,000? Stay tuned.
Published on MQL5 Community Blog | January 24, 2026
Tags: #ForexEA #XAUUSD #AlgorithmicTrading #LiveResults #ApexDrawdownZero #GoldTrading