World Time Zones: A Complete Reference for Traders & Developers

Time and time zones are fundamental to trading systems. Correctly interpreting local times, coordinating between markets, and accounting for daylight saving rules ensures session calculations and signals fire at the right moments. This article explains the theory and practice of time zones and provides a detailed listing of global time zones together with their typical offsets and DST behavior.

1. What Is a Time Zone?

A time zone is a region where all clocks display the same civil time, typically defined as an offset from Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). UTC is the modern standard for timekeeping, based on highly precise atomic clocks. Local times in different regions are expressed as UTC plus or minus a fixed number of hours and minutes.

For example:

UTC+05:30 means the local time is 5 hours 30 minutes ahead of UTC.

UTC−04:00 means the local time is 4 hours behind UTC.

Time zones arose historically to simplify scheduling and timekeeping across longitudes. Before universal standardized time, towns used local solar time — which varied by longitude. Modern railways, telecommunications, and global trade made standard offsets necessary.

2. UTC vs. GMT — Clarifying Confusion





UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) and GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) are often used interchangeably in practice, but they have different origins:

UTC is the official atomic-clock–based time standard used worldwide today.

GMT is a historical term based on the mean solar time at the Greenwich meridian.

For everyday purposes and trading systems, treating UTC and GMT as equivalent is acceptable, since their practical difference (due to leap seconds) is on the order of less than one second and irrelevant for session timing.

3. Daylight Saving Time (DST)





Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of advancing clocks by one hour during part of the year — usually spring and summer — to extend evening daylight. Not all regions observe DST, and the start and end dates vary by locale.

Examples:

Most of Europe starts DST on the last Sunday in March and ends it on the last Sunday in October.

North America generally starts DST on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Because DST rules differ and occasionally change, handling DST in automated systems requires explicit rule sets or a reliable database.

4. The tz (IANA) Time Zone Database





Most software systems use the tz database (also called the IANA Time Zone Database, zoneinfo, or Olson database) to map geographic regions to time zone rules including DST transitions. This database contains historical and projected data on UTC offsets and DST rules for hundreds of regions worldwide.

Each time zone in the tz database has a canonical name such as America/New_York or Europe/London , and most systems reference time zones by these identifiers. Computer operating systems and many programming environments use this database to ensure accurate, locale-aware time calculations.

5. Global Time Zone List by Offset





Below is a practical listing of UTC offsets used worldwide in standard time (ignoring DST changes for simplicity). For many regions that observe DST, the actual offset varies seasonally.

UTC Offset Typical Regions / Examples UTC−12:00 Baker Island, Howland Island UTC−11:00 American Samoa UTC−10:00 Hawaii UTC−09:30 Marquesas Islands UTC−09:00 Alaska UTC−08:00 Pacific (US/Canada) UTC−07:00 Mountain (US/Canada) UTC−06:00 Central (US/Canada) UTC−05:00 Eastern (US/Canada) UTC−04:00 Atlantic (Caribbean) UTC−03:00 Argentina, Brazil (parts) UTC−03:30 Newfoundland (Canada) UTC−02:00 Mid-Atlantic UTC−01:00 Azores UTC±00:00 UK, Portugal, West Africa UTC+01:00 Central Europe UTC+02:00 Eastern Europe, South Africa UTC+03:00 Moscow, East Africa UTC+03:30 Iran UTC+04:00 UAE, Oman UTC+04:30 Afghanistan UTC+05:00 Pakistan UTC+05:30 India, Sri Lanka UTC+05:45 Nepal UTC+06:00 Bangladesh UTC+06:30 Myanmar UTC+07:00 Thailand, Vietnam UTC+08:00 China, Singapore UTC+08:45 SE Western Australia UTC+09:00 Japan, Korea UTC+09:30 Central Australia UTC+10:00 Eastern Australia UTC+10:30 Lord Howe Island UTC+11:00 Solomon Islands UTC+12:00 New Zealand UTC+12:45 Chatham Islands UTC+13:00 Tonga UTC+14:00 Line Islands

This list corresponds to the internationally recognized set of UTC offsets. There are many region-specific names and identifiers in the tz database that map into these offsets.

6. Examples of Time Zones with DST Observance





Below are some common time zones and their typical daylight saving practices:

Europe

CET / CEST

Standard time: UTC+01:00

DST (summer): UTC+02:00

DST period: last Sunday March → last Sunday October (shared across EU countries).

North America

EST / EDT

Standard: UTC−05:00

DST: UTC−04:00

DST period: second Sunday March → first Sunday November.

Australia

AEST / AEDT

Standard: UTC+10:00

DST: UTC+11:00

DST period: first Sunday October → first Sunday April (varies by state).

DST start/end rules change historically and occasionally by government decree — e.g., recent adjustments in Russia abolished seasonal DST. This highlights the importance of using a maintained time zone database for software systems.

7. Time Zone Identifiers and Their Use





Time zone identifiers in the tz database follow a region/city pattern, such as:

America/New_York

Europe/London

Asia/Tokyo

Australia/Sydney

These names map to rules that include both the standard offset and DST transition dates. They are used widely in software systems (POSIX, Java, Python, etc.) to compute local times reliably.

8. Daylight Saving Time by Country





DST is not globally uniform. Some countries observe it widely (most of Europe, North America), while others do so only locally or not at all. In 2025, DST is observed in large parts of Europe, North America, and some regions of Africa, South America, and Oceania.

9. Why This Matters for Trading Software





When developing trading indicators or expert advisors that depend on session times or timestamps:

Use UTC as the anchor reference for all internal time logic.

Convert UTC to local time using a clearly defined offset and, if needed, DST rules.

Avoid ambiguous abbreviations (e.g., “EST” can mean several different time zones).

Consider referencing a standardized list (such as the tz database) rather than hard-coding region names.

10. Reference