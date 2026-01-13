DCA System 2.0 user guide

Partial profit taking is a risk-management feature that allows the EA to secure profits without closing the entire DCA cycle. Instead of waiting for all positions to reach the final Take Profit, the EA selectively closes some trades once a smaller, predefined profit target is achieved.

When enabled, the EA continuously monitors the total floating profit of all open positions. Once the Partial Profit Target is reached, the EA identifies:

The worst position (the trade farthest from the current market price), and

One or more winning positions (trades already in profit).

It then closes the worst position together with enough winning trades to reach the required net profit. This process helps reduce drawdown, release margin, and lock in profits early.

After a partial profit has been taken, the EA does not leave gaps in the grid. Any closed safety-order levels are automatically replenished, meaning the EA re-creates the missing levels according to the original DCA spacing and lot-sizing rules. This allows the strategy to continue operating smoothly as if the grid was never broken.

The remaining trades stay open, and the DCA cycle continues toward the final Take Profit. Safety orders, virtual levels, and progression logic remain fully active.

Partial profit taking is especially effective in ranging or volatile markets, where price frequently moves back and forth. It helps:

Smooth the equity curve

Lower sustained drawdown

Maintain consistent grid structure

Improve long-term stability of the DCA system

Overall, partial profit taking adds a powerful layer of flexibility, making the DCA strategy more resilient and capital-efficient while still pursuing full cycle profits.