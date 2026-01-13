DCA System 2.0 user guide

DCA EA Overview
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trading system built for MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial Buy or Sell trade and adds safety orders as price moves against the position, averaging the entry price and aiming to close all trades at a defined Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL).
The EA supports Martingale or Incremental lot progression, optional virtual safety orders, and partial closes to recycle profits before full TP is reached. It also includes auto-compounding, allowing lot sizes to grow as the account balance increases.
Key features include:
Flexible DCA grid based on pips or percentage
Advanced risk control with SL by amount or balance percentage
Partial profit taking to reduce drawdown
Partial profit taking is a risk-management feature that allows the EA to secure profits without closing the entire DCA cycle. Instead of waiting for all positions to reach the final Take Profit, the EA selectively closes some trades once a smaller, predefined profit target is achieved.
When enabled, the EA continuously monitors the total floating profit of all open positions. Once the Partial Profit Target is reached, the EA identifies:
The worst position (the trade farthest from the current market price), and
One or more winning positions (trades already in profit).
It then closes the worst position together with enough winning trades to reach the required net profit. This process helps reduce drawdown, release margin, and lock in profits early.
After a partial profit has been taken, the EA does not leave gaps in the grid. Any closed safety-order levels are automatically replenished, meaning the EA re-creates the missing levels according to the original DCA spacing and lot-sizing rules. This allows the strategy to continue operating smoothly as if the grid was never broken.
The remaining trades stay open, and the DCA cycle continues toward the final Take Profit. Safety orders, virtual levels, and progression logic remain fully active.
Partial profit taking is especially effective in ranging or volatile markets, where price frequently moves back and forth. It helps:
Smooth the equity curve
Lower sustained drawdown
Maintain consistent grid structure
Improve long-term stability of the DCA system
Overall, partial profit taking adds a powerful layer of flexibility, making the DCA strategy more resilient and capital-efficient while still pursuing full cycle profits.
Time filter to trade only during selected hours
On-chart dashboard and visual TP levels
Smart state saving, allowing the EA to resume after restarts
The system uses asynchronous trade execution for speed and reliability, making it suitable for fast markets and ECN brokers. While highly configurable and efficient, proper risk management is essential—especially when using Martingale logic. Always test on a demo account before live trading.