Minimum Viable Portfolio”: 2 EAs That Diversify Without Complexity (FX + Gold)
My Trading

15 January 2026, 16:00
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
43

Most traders do one of two things:

  1. They run one EA and panic when it hits a drawdown.

  2. They run ten EAs and blow up from stacked risk and chaos.

There’s a smarter middle ground:

A minimum viable portfolio.

Not a complicated “robot army”.
Just enough diversification to reduce dependence on a single market.

This is how systematic traders build stability without turning trading into a full-time job.

Why a portfolio beats a “perfect EA” (even if the EA is good)

Even a robust EA will have:

  • losing streaks

  • flat periods

  • market regimes where it underperforms

That’s normal.

The mistake is expecting one strategy to carry your account through every regime.

A portfolio helps because:

  • one engine can be flat while the other performs

  • volatility conditions differ between assets

  • you reduce psychological pressure to intervene

In plain English:

Portfolios reduce the urge to sabotage your own system.

The goal: diversify by market behavior, not by “random bots”

Many portfolios fail because people diversify incorrectly:

  • 5 EAs all trading the same session

  • all trend-following on correlated assets

  • all relying on similar execution conditions

Minimum viable means:

  • two engines

  • different behavior

  • simple risk control

The cleanest version is:

Engine #1: FX Trend (stable, steady)

Engine #2: Gold Volatility (opportunity, movement)

The 2-EA Minimum Viable Portfolio (USDJPY + Gold)

1) USDJPY Trend System (H1)

JPY Trend EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485

Why USDJPY works well as a core:

  • tends to trend cleanly in many phases

  • behaves differently from Gold

  • often provides steadier flow vs “spiky” assets

2) Gold Breakout System (M15)

Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466

Why Gold complements FX:

  • different volatility profile

  • often moves when FX is slow

  • provides a second “performance engine”

This is not about chasing excitement.
It’s about building a system that doesn’t depend on one market being perfect.

The part most people ignore: execution quality is part of the strategy

Gold + breakouts are more sensitive to:

  • spread widening

  • slippage

  • fill quality

So if you want your portfolio to behave as expected, start with brokers that can handle EA execution reliably:

IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost trading
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO

Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies
https://bit.ly/4ophy72

Don’t judge your EA if your execution environment is unstable.

How to run the portfolio without messing it up (simple rules)

Rule 1 — Don’t stack risk

If you run 2 EAs, don’t run “full risk” on both.

Think in total budget.

Example:

  • Conservative portfolio: total ~1% combined risk

  • Balanced portfolio: total ~2% combined risk

Then split it:

  • USDJPY EA: 50% of the budget

  • Gold EA: 50% of the budget

Rule 2 — Don’t tweak settings weekly

Tweaking kills the test and resets your data.

Pick the setup and let sample size happen.

Rule 3 — Review weekly, not hourly

Automation breaks when you babysit it.

Your job is system oversight, not candle watching.

Why this portfolio is a great base for scaling (Axi Select)

Most people try to scale capital with:

  • one fragile strategy

  • inconsistent risk

  • rushed decision-making

That’s why they end up stuck in the prop firm reset loop.

If your goal is scaling with a system mindset, compare Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc

It’s worth looking at if you’re trying to build something sustainable rather than chasing challenge targets.

The simplest “minimum viable” setup checklist (copy/paste)

  1. Choose a broker that supports EAs

  1. Run a 2-engine portfolio

  • USDJPY Trend EA (H1)

  • Gold Breakout EA (M15)

  1. Keep total risk controlled

  • allocate risk budget across both EAs

  • don’t stack exposure

  1. Don’t tweak constantly

  • let sample size play out

  • review weekly

  1. Scaling path to compare

