Rainbow Adaptive RSI Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Rainbow Adaptive RSI Indicator is a momentum oscillator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes RSI values using adaptive smoothing and color-based layers. It helps traders evaluate momentum strength and direction more clearly than a single-line RSI.

The indicator is designed for traders who prefer visual and adaptive momentum analysis.

Indicator Logic

The Rainbow Adaptive RSI Indicator applies adaptive calculations to RSI values and displays them as multiple colored layers. These layers respond dynamically to changes in market conditions, allowing traders to identify acceleration, deceleration, and momentum exhaustion.

This approach improves readability in both trending and ranging markets.

Key Features

Adaptive RSI calculation

Multi-layer color visualization

Clear representation of momentum strength

Reduced noise compared to standard RSI

Suitable for intraday and swing trading

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Rainbow Adaptive RSI Indicator is best used as a confirmation and timing tool. Traders typically combine it with price action, trend direction, or support and resistance levels to improve trade selection and exit timing.