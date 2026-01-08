FOR FREE - SMT Divergence Indicator

>> Download the SMT Divergence Indicator for FREE HERE <<

My Telegram group - link My Youtube channel - link

My Broker for Algo trading - link



SMT Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SMT Divergence Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts–based analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that detects divergence between correlated instruments. It helps traders identify potential trend weakness or reversal scenarios by comparing price behavior across related markets.

The indicator highlights inter-market divergence directly on the chart, removing the need for manual comparison.

Indicator Logic

The SMT Divergence Indicator analyzes price movements of correlated symbols and identifies situations where one market confirms a new high or low while the other fails to do so. Such divergence often signals weakening momentum or a possible shift in market direction.

This logic is commonly used in institutional and Smart Money trading approaches.





>> Download the SMT Divergence Indicator for FREE HERE <<









Key Features

Automatic detection of SMT divergence

Clear visualization of inter-market imbalance

Useful for reversal and trend exhaustion analysis

Suitable for Smart Money Concepts strategies

Works with correlated forex pairs and indices

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

>> Download the SMT Divergence Indicator for FREE HERE <<

Recommended Use The SMT Divergence Indicator is best used as a confirmation tool together with market structure, liquidity analysis, or higher-timeframe bias. It helps traders improve context and timing rather than acting as a standalone entry signal.



Choose the best trading bots here



Choose the best trading bots here



