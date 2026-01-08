FOR FREE - SMT Divergence Indicator

>> Download the SMT Divergence Indicator for FREE HERE <<
SMT Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The SMT Divergence Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts–based analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that detects divergence between correlated instruments. It helps traders identify potential trend weakness or reversal scenarios by comparing price behavior across related markets.
The indicator highlights inter-market divergence directly on the chart, removing the need for manual comparison.
Indicator Logic
The SMT Divergence Indicator analyzes price movements of correlated symbols and identifies situations where one market confirms a new high or low while the other fails to do so. Such divergence often signals weakening momentum or a possible shift in market direction.
This logic is commonly used in institutional and Smart Money trading approaches.
Key Features
Automatic detection of SMT divergence
Clear visualization of inter-market imbalance
Useful for reversal and trend exhaustion analysis
Suitable for Smart Money Concepts strategies
Works with correlated forex pairs and indices
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The SMT Divergence Indicator is best used as a confirmation tool together with market structure, liquidity analysis, or higher-timeframe bias. It helps traders improve context and timing rather than acting as a standalone entry signal.