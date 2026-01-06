📉 Why Fewer Trades Often Produce Higher Returns
🎯 The Lesson
More trades feel productive.
But productivity in trading is not measured by clicks —
it’s measured by expectancy per unit of risk.
Professional traders make more money by trading less, not more.
They remove low-quality trades, reduce randomness, and let capital work only when conditions are favorable.
⚙️ 1. Every Trade Carries a Cost
Each trade pays:
-
spread
-
commission
-
slippage
-
execution risk
-
opportunity cost
Even a “small” trade has friction.
When you trade too often, these costs compound and quietly eat your edge.
Fewer trades = fewer leaks.
📊 2. High Trade Frequency Increases Randomness
Low-quality trades usually come from:
-
boredom
-
overconfidence
-
chasing moves
-
trading inside ranges
-
trading during low liquidity
These trades have negative expectancy.
Cutting them out immediately improves results — even if your win rate stays the same.
🧮 3. Expectancy Improves When Trade Quality Improves
Expectancy formula:
Expectancy = (Win Rate × Avg Win) − (Loss Rate × Avg Loss)
By trading less:
✔️ win rate increases
✔️ average win increases
✔️ average loss stays controlled
Example:
-
60 trades/month at +0.1R = +6R
-
20 trades/month at +0.4R = +8R
Fewer trades → higher total return.
📉 4. Fewer Trades = Lower Drawdown
Each trade is a chance to lose.
More trades = more exposure to losing streaks.
Reducing trade count:
-
lowers drawdown
-
stabilizes equity curve
-
improves recovery speed
-
reduces emotional fatigue
This is why professional equity curves look smooth.
🔁 5. Use a Trade Filter, Not More Indicators
Instead of adding indicators, remove trades by filtering:
✔️ trade only in HTF direction
✔️ avoid low-liquidity hours
✔️ avoid news windows
✔️ avoid tight ranges
✔️ avoid marginal R:R
If a trade doesn’t clearly meet criteria — skip it.
Skipping trades is a risk decision, not a missed opportunity.
🛑 6. Set a Monthly Trade Cap
Professional approach:
👉 20–40 trades per month max
Once the cap is reached:
-
trade only A+ setups
-
reduce size
-
or stop trading
This forces discipline and protects expectancy.
🚀 Takeaway
Trading is not a game of activity —
it’s a game of selection.
The fewer trades you take, the more selective you become.
The more selective you become, the higher your expectancy.
Trade less.
Choose better.
Let math — not activity — grow the account.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas