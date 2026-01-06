📉 Why Fewer Trades Often Produce Higher Returns
6 January 2026, 07:30
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
🎯 The Lesson

More trades feel productive.
But productivity in trading is not measured by clicks —
it’s measured by expectancy per unit of risk.

Professional traders make more money by trading less, not more.
They remove low-quality trades, reduce randomness, and let capital work only when conditions are favorable.

⚙️ 1. Every Trade Carries a Cost

Each trade pays:

  • spread

  • commission

  • slippage

  • execution risk

  • opportunity cost

Even a “small” trade has friction.
When you trade too often, these costs compound and quietly eat your edge.

Fewer trades = fewer leaks.

📊 2. High Trade Frequency Increases Randomness

Low-quality trades usually come from:

  • boredom

  • overconfidence

  • chasing moves

  • trading inside ranges

  • trading during low liquidity

These trades have negative expectancy.
Cutting them out immediately improves results — even if your win rate stays the same.

🧮 3. Expectancy Improves When Trade Quality Improves

Expectancy formula:
Expectancy = (Win Rate × Avg Win) − (Loss Rate × Avg Loss)

By trading less:
✔️ win rate increases
✔️ average win increases
✔️ average loss stays controlled

Example:

  • 60 trades/month at +0.1R = +6R

  • 20 trades/month at +0.4R = +8R

Fewer trades → higher total return.

📉 4. Fewer Trades = Lower Drawdown

Each trade is a chance to lose.
More trades = more exposure to losing streaks.

Reducing trade count:

  • lowers drawdown

  • stabilizes equity curve

  • improves recovery speed

  • reduces emotional fatigue

This is why professional equity curves look smooth.

🔁 5. Use a Trade Filter, Not More Indicators

Instead of adding indicators, remove trades by filtering:
✔️ trade only in HTF direction
✔️ avoid low-liquidity hours
✔️ avoid news windows
✔️ avoid tight ranges
✔️ avoid marginal R:R

If a trade doesn’t clearly meet criteria — skip it.

Skipping trades is a risk decision, not a missed opportunity.

🛑 6. Set a Monthly Trade Cap

Professional approach:
👉 20–40 trades per month max

Once the cap is reached:

  • trade only A+ setups

  • reduce size

  • or stop trading

This forces discipline and protects expectancy.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading is not a game of activity —
it’s a game of selection.

The fewer trades you take, the more selective you become.
The more selective you become, the higher your expectancy.

Trade less.
Choose better.
Let math — not activity — grow the account.

