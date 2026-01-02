Sniper FX Indicator
Sniper FX Indicator

Sniper FX Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Sniper FX Indicator is a technical signal tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify precise buy and sell moments directly on the chart. It focuses on timing and momentum, allowing traders to react quickly to changing market conditions.

The indicator provides clear visual signals without overloading the chart, making it suitable for both manual trading and strategy confirmation.



Trading Logic

The Sniper FX Indicator analyzes price behavior and momentum shifts to highlight potential entry and exit zones. Signals appear only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, helping traders avoid low-quality setups during ranging or unstable phases.

It can be used on multiple timeframes and trading instruments, including forex pairs, indices, and commodities.



Key Features

  • Clear buy and sell signals displayed on the chart

  • Helps filter market noise and false entries

  • Works with trend-following and reversal-based strategies

  • Adjustable parameters for different trading styles

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Usage

The Sniper FX Indicator is best used as a confirmation tool alongside support and resistance levels, trend structure analysis, or higher-timeframe direction. It helps improve entry timing and trade discipline without adding unnecessary complexity.



