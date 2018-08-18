Looking for quality products? Look here!

CutTheTrend FX is an automated trading Expert Advisor, which does not use indicators, because the analysis of history often leads to incorrect decisions in the future. The Expert Advisor analyses the current market situation based on Price Action and opens a position according to these calculations.

It opens one position, but, if necessary, can apply grid algorithms to maintain positive operation. Also the EA is equipped with protective techniques, such as Trailing stop and Risk Blocking (see the description below) and control of the number of open positions.

Signal reference