Trend Eye – A Smart Trend-Based Trading System for MT5

👁️ Trend Eye – See the Trend. Trade with Confidence
Most trading mistakes don’t come from bad strategies —
they come from unclear market context.
Trend Eye was created to help traders see the trend clearly, manage risk logically, and trade with confidence — all in one visual system.
🔗 Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159477
📈 Clear Trend Identification at a Glance
Instead of analyzing multiple indicators, Trend Eye shows:
🟢 Green candles for bullish conditions
🔴 Red candles for bearish conditions
⚪ Sideway state clearly identified
Along with a dynamic trend display (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway), traders instantly know when to trade — and when to stay out.
🎯 Smart Stochastic RSI Signals (Non-Repainting)
Trend Eye uses Stochastic RSI with trend confirmation to generate signals:
✔ Signals appear only after candle close (optional)
✔ No repainting
✔ Filtered by trend direction
This helps avoid common traps like trading against strong trends.
🛡️ Built-In Risk Management (ATR-Based)
Risk management is integrated directly on the chart:
📍 Automatic Stop Loss based on ATR
🎯 Three Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)
📊 Clear Risk/Reward visualization
You always know your risk before entering a trade.
🧠 Trade History & Performance Visualization
Trend Eye can draw:
🔹 Entry & exit connection lines
🔹 SL / TP levels
🔹 Profit & loss information
Your chart becomes a visual trading journal, helping you review and improve over time.
🔔 Smart Alerts & Smooth Performance
📢 Alerts via popup, email, or push notification
⚡ Runs smoothly on multiple timeframes and charts
🧩 Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
⚠️ Risk Management Reminder
Always use Stop Loss.
• Buy trades: SL below the entry candle or ATR-based SL
• Sell trades: SL above the entry candle or ATR-based SL
• Secure profits using TP1–TP3 or exit on opposite signals
No indicator replaces discipline — Trend Eye supports it.
✅ Final Thoughts
Trend Eye is not just a signal indicator.
It is a complete trading framework that combines:
📌 Trend clarity
📌 Momentum timing
📌 Risk management
📌 Performance evaluation
All inside one MT5 chart.
See the Trend. Trade with Confidence.