Trend Eye – A Smart Trend-Based Trading System for MT5

👁️ Trend Eye – See the Trend. Trade with Confidence

Most trading mistakes don’t come from bad strategies —

they come from unclear market context.

Trend Eye was created to help traders see the trend clearly, manage risk logically, and trade with confidence — all in one visual system.

🔗 Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159477

📈 Clear Trend Identification at a Glance

Instead of analyzing multiple indicators, Trend Eye shows:

🟢 Green candles for bullish conditions

🔴 Red candles for bearish conditions

⚪ Sideway state clearly identified

Along with a dynamic trend display (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway), traders instantly know when to trade — and when to stay out.

🎯 Smart Stochastic RSI Signals (Non-Repainting)

Trend Eye uses Stochastic RSI with trend confirmation to generate signals:

✔ Signals appear only after candle close (optional)

✔ No repainting

✔ Filtered by trend direction

This helps avoid common traps like trading against strong trends.

🛡️ Built-In Risk Management (ATR-Based)

Risk management is integrated directly on the chart:

📍 Automatic Stop Loss based on ATR

🎯 Three Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3)

📊 Clear Risk/Reward visualization

You always know your risk before entering a trade.

🧠 Trade History & Performance Visualization

Trend Eye can draw:

🔹 Entry & exit connection lines

🔹 SL / TP levels

🔹 Profit & loss information

Your chart becomes a visual trading journal, helping you review and improve over time.

🔔 Smart Alerts & Smooth Performance

📢 Alerts via popup, email, or push notification

⚡ Runs smoothly on multiple timeframes and charts

🧩 Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

⚠️ Risk Management Reminder

Always use Stop Loss.

• Buy trades: SL below the entry candle or ATR-based SL

• Sell trades: SL above the entry candle or ATR-based SL

• Secure profits using TP1–TP3 or exit on opposite signals

No indicator replaces discipline — Trend Eye supports it.

✅ Final Thoughts

Trend Eye is not just a signal indicator.

It is a complete trading framework that combines:

📌 Trend clarity

📌 Momentum timing

📌 Risk management

📌 Performance evaluation

All inside one MT5 chart.

See the Trend. Trade with Confidence.