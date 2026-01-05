EA Risk Management: Position Sizing, Max Drawdown Limits, and a Simple Risk Budget

Most people don’t blow accounts because the EA “stopped working”.

They blow accounts because they ran the EA with the wrong risk.

Too much size. Too much exposure. Too much confidence after a good week. Too many EAs stacked on the same account.

The irony is simple:

Automation removes emotional execution… but it doesn’t remove emotional risk decisions.

This post is an evergreen framework you can use to run MT5/MT4 EAs safely and consistently.

The #1 rule: risk matters more than entry logic

A great entry with bad risk management still fails.

A decent entry with solid risk management can survive long enough to compound.

So if you want one mindset shift:

Stop looking for the perfect strategy.

Start controlling the downside.

Step 1 — Choose a risk model that you can actually live with

If you can’t sleep with your risk settings, you’ll interfere, tweak, and sabotage the system.

Use simple categories:

Conservative (recommended for most people)

0.25% to 0.75% risk per trade

Balanced

1% risk per trade

Aggressive

2%+ risk per trade (only when you have data + experience)

If you’re testing, new to EAs, or trading volatile assets like Gold, start conservative.

Step 2 — Understand “portfolio risk” (the mistake that destroys multi-EA accounts)

Most traders do this:

run EA #1 at 1% risk

add EA #2 at 1% risk

add EA #3 at 1% risk

then act surprised when drawdown feels “too big”

Because the account isn’t experiencing “1% risk”.

It’s experiencing stacked exposure.

The fix: a simple risk budget

Instead of thinking “risk per EA,” set a budget for the whole account:

Example risk budgets

Conservative portfolio: 0.5%–1.5% combined

Balanced portfolio: 1.5%–3% combined

Then allocate that risk across EAs.

If you run a 2-EA portfolio, a simple structure is:

0.25%–0.5% per EA (conservative)

0.5%–1% per EA (balanced)

This single rule prevents most EA blow-ups.

Step 3 — Max Drawdown limits (your real “stop loss”)

Every strategy has losing streaks. The question is whether your account survives them.

So you need a portfolio-level limit:

3 drawdown lines that keep you disciplined

Alert line (when you stop adding risk): -3% to -5%

Cut line (when you reduce risk): -6% to -10%

Hard stop line (when you pause and reassess): -10% to -15%

You don’t need perfection. You need a rule that stops you from digging a hole.

Step 4 — The “compound madness” trap (why many EAs die after a great start)

This is the most common EA killer behavior:

account grows quickly

you switch to “compounding” or raise lot size aggressively

a normal drawdown arrives

the drawdown is now huge because size increased

you give back months of progress

Here’s the evergreen rule:

If you increase risk, do it slowly and on a schedule — not emotionally.

A simple approach:

only increase risk after a stable period

increase in small steps

never increase risk right after a big winning streak

Step 5 — Execution can amplify risk (especially on Gold)

Even if your risk settings are correct, execution can make drawdown worse:

spreads widen during volatility

slippage worsens entries and exits

stop-outs happen earlier than expected

That’s why broker choice is part of risk management.

Brokers I recommend for EA execution:

IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost trading

https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO

Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies

https://bit.ly/4ophy72

If you’re running breakouts (especially XAUUSD), execution quality is not a “nice to have”.

A practical example: a simple 2-EA risk budget (USDJPY + Gold)

If you want a clean portfolio that’s diversified without complexity:

1) USDJPY Trend (H1)

JPY Trend EA ProTrading (74 USD)

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485

2) XAUUSD Breakouts (M15)

Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (74 USD)

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466

Simple conservative risk budget

Total portfolio risk: ~1%

USDJPY EA: 0.5%

Gold EA: 0.5%

Simple balanced risk budget

Total portfolio risk: ~2%

USDJPY EA: 1%

Gold EA: 1%

You’re not trying to “win every day.” You’re trying to survive and stay consistent.

If your goal is scaling, risk discipline matters even more (Axi Select)

Most traders approach scaling backwards:

They chase targets first, then try to manage risk later.

A serious system does the opposite:

stable risk rules

stable execution

stable testing process

THEN scaling

If you’re focused on capital allocation and want a model that aligns better with consistency than typical challenge grinding, compare Axi Select:

https://bit.ly/48TlcAc

Even if you don’t use it yet, it’s worth understanding because it rewards process more than “rush performance”.

Copy/paste EA Risk Management Template

Choose risk style

Conservative: 0.25%–0.75% per trade

Balanced: ~1% per trade

Set a portfolio risk budget

Conservative: 0.5%–1.5% combined

Balanced: 1.5%–3% combined

Define drawdown rules

Alert: -3% to -5%

Cut risk: -6% to -10%

Pause: -10% to -15%

No emotional compounding

scale slowly and on schedule

Use broker execution that supports EAs

Scaling path to compare

