How to Test an EA Properly (Demo vs Live): The Only Workflow That Makes Sense

Most traders “test” an EA like this:
-
install it
-
watch 3 trades
-
tweak settings
-
change timeframe
-
switch brokers
-
conclude “it doesn’t work”
That’s not testing. That’s noise.
If you want real confidence in any Expert Advisor (MT5/MT4), you need one thing:
A testing workflow that separates strategy behavior from execution reality.
This post gives you exactly that.
The biggest mistake: expecting demo and live to match perfectly
Demo and live are not the same environment.
Even with the same EA and settings, live results can differ because of:
-
spread widening during volatility
-
slippage on entries/exits (especially breakouts)
-
execution speed / latency
-
broker trading conditions (stop levels, order fills, liquidity)
So the correct goal is NOT “demo must match live exactly.”
The correct goal is:
-
demo confirms behavior
-
small live confirms execution reality
-
time confirms stability
Step 0 — Pick the broker first (your test is only as valid as your execution)
If you test an EA on poor execution, you’ll misjudge the strategy.
This matters a lot for:
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
breakout EAs
-
volatile sessions
That’s why I recommend starting with brokers that are generally reliable for EA execution:
IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost trading
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies
https://bit.ly/4ophy72
Pick ONE broker for the test. Don’t switch brokers mid-test unless the broker is clearly the problem.
Phase 1 — Demo test (verify behavior, not profit)
Duration: 3–14 days (or enough trades to confirm it’s functioning normally)
Goal: “Does the EA behave as intended?”
What you’re checking on demo
-
The EA opens trades only when it should
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit logic is correct
-
Position sizing behaves correctly
-
No weird rapid-fire orders or unexpected stacking
-
No terminal errors, no missing trades due to setup mistakes
What you should NOT do on demo
-
Don’t optimize parameters every day
-
Don’t change timeframe “because it looks better”
-
Don’t judge based on 1–5 trades
Demo is a technical validation stage. Treat it like a system check.
Phase 2 — Small live test (confirm real execution conditions)
Duration: 2–6 weeks (or enough trades to experience normal + volatile days)
Goal: “How does execution affect my outcomes?”
This is where many EAs “fail” in people’s minds, but the real issue is usually:
-
spread + slippage
-
latency
-
poor broker conditions during volatility
How small should “small live” be?
Small enough that you can stay calm and let the test run without interfering.
If you’re stressed, your risk is too high.
What to track (simple but powerful)
You don’t need a complicated spreadsheet. Track these:
-
Average spread at entry (especially for Gold)
-
Slippage (how often fills are worse than expected)
-
Win rate + average win vs average loss
-
Max drawdown during the test window
-
Trade frequency (are you getting the expected number of setups?)
This is where you learn whether your broker/execution environment supports the strategy.
Phase 3 — Stability test (the “boring” stage that makes you money)
Duration: 2–3 months minimum (depending on trade frequency)
Goal: “Is performance stable across different market phases?”
This is where most people quit too early.
A system can have:
-
bad weeks
-
flat periods
-
ugly clusters of losses
That’s normal.
What you’re looking for is:
-
stable behavior
-
controlled risk
-
no “account-killer” mechanics
-
performance that makes sense over time
This is where you earn the right to scale.
The sample size rule (stop judging EAs too early)
If an EA takes 10–30 trades per month, then judging after 5 trades is pointless.
A simple rule:
-
If you have fewer than 30 trades, your confidence is low
-
If you have 50–100 trades, you can start seeing patterns
-
If you have 200+ trades, you can make real decisions (depending on strategy)
The reason most traders never find a good EA isn’t the market.
It’s impatience + constant tweaking.
The “don’t touch it” rule (settings changes kill your test)
If you change settings mid-test:
-
you destroy consistency
-
you lose the ability to evaluate performance
-
you reset your sample size to zero
So decide BEFORE testing:
-
timeframe
-
risk
-
mode/preset (if available)
Then leave it alone long enough to collect valid data.
A practical example (testing a simple 2-EA framework)
If you want a clean, evergreen setup to test without complexity, use a simple diversification approach:
1) USDJPY Trend (H1)
JPY Trend EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
2) XAUUSD Breakouts (M15)
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466
How to test them correctly:
-
Test ONE EA first (demo → small live)
-
Then add the second EA for diversification
-
Keep combined risk sensible (don’t “double risk because you have two bots”)
Why this matters if your end goal is scaling (Axi Select)
Most traders jump straight into prop firm challenges while their system is still unstable.
That’s backwards.
If you care about scaling, the correct order is:
-
build stable execution + risk
-
validate with a real workflow
-
then consider a scaling path
If you want a prop-style model that aligns better with systematic trading, compare Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
The key idea: scaling only makes sense when your process is consistent.
The EA Testing Checklist (copy/paste)
Broker (choose first)
-
IC Trading: https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
-
Pepperstone: https://bit.ly/4ophy72
Phase 1: Demo (behavior)
-
correct symbol + timeframe
-
orders placed logically
-
SL/TP correct
-
no terminal errors
-
no tweaking
Phase 2: Small live (execution)
-
track spread + slippage
-
confirm frequency + behavior
-
keep risk small
-
don’t change settings
Phase 3: Stability
-
run long enough for sample size
-
accept bad weeks
-
scale only after consistency
Scaling path to compare
-
Axi Select: https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
