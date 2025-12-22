What it is

This is a browser extension that hides posts from specific users on the MQL5 forum. Once installed, you can add usernames you want to block, and their posts won’t appear when you browse threads on any language version of the forum.





GitHub repository

https://github.com/komposter/MQL5-Forum-Blacklist-Extension — this is the source code and distribution for the extension.





Video instruction

Here is the video linked in the forum discussion showing how the extension works:









How to install

On the GitHub page, download the ZIP archive of the extension (click Code → Download ZIP).



Unzip the archive to a folder on your computer. Open your browser’s extensions page (e.g., chrome://extensions in Chrome or equivalent in other browsers). Enable Developer mode. Click Load unpacked and select the folder where you extracted the extension files.





Why use it

The extension lets you customize your MQL5 forum experience by hiding posts from users whose contributions you prefer not to see — useful in long technical discussions where certain noise distracts from the content you care about.





Disclaimer

This extension is provided as-is, without any guarantees. The source code was generated by AI and may contain errors or limitations. Use it at your own risk. The author is not responsible for any issues, data loss, or unexpected behavior caused by using this extension.