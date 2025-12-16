90% Growth in Under 2 Months — Real Results from Spready TripleEdge EA

Spready TripleEdge EA has achieved a new milestone with verified about 90% profit in just 54 trading days on a live account starting with $1,000. The account reached $1,888.84, fully tracked through FXBlue and visible through investor login from the product page.

This growth was achieved without martingale, grid, averaging, or hedging—only clean trend-following logic combined with strict risk control.

Key Highlights

Verified Profit: +$888.84 in 54 days on 12-12-2025 (FXBlue link)

Growth: +90%

Pairs Traded: 7

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Risk per Trade: $10

Built-in Safety: Hidden Stop Loss, News Filter, and Broker Open/Close Filter

No optimization or set files required — plug and play

Six live FXBlue accounts with different parameters are running with full transparency, demonstrating the EA’s stability across multiple configurations.

Due to strong real-market performance, the EA price has been updated from $30 → $99, while the $30 monthly rental remains available for traders who want to test it before buying.

Spready TripleEdge EA continues to show consistent, safe, and trend-driven performance across multiple live accounts, making it a reliable option for traders seeking verified growth without dangerous strategies.

