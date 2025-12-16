Trading follows its own cycles, and seasonality is an important factor that’s often underestimated.
16 December 2025, 07:46
Vladimir Pastushak
Vladimir Pastushak
Each month of the year comes with its own market behavior patterns, and understanding these seasonal rhythms helps you adapt your trading strategy accordingly.

August: The Month of Stillness

August is traditionally considered a sluggish month in financial markets. Many major players and institutional investors go on vacation, liquidity drops, spreads may widen, and price movements become erratic.
During this period, we often see:

  • Lack of clear direction and choppy, “sawtooth” price movements;

  • False breakouts and frequent intraday trend reversals;

  • Lower trading volumes.

For those using grid or averaging strategies, caution is vital — the market can suddenly “snap back” once participants return in September and activity ramps up again.

Late December – The Holiday Season

The last weeks of December and the first days of January bring a festive slowdown. Banks, funds, and large players close positions, lock in profits, and reduce their activity.
At this time:

  • Volatility often drops, especially in the forex market;

  • Sudden price spikes can occur due to thin liquidity;

  • Even small orders can move the market and create abnormal price swings.

However, after the holidays, a new market cycle usually begins. In January, fresh capital flows in, new trends emerge, and the market gradually “wakes up.”

📊 Takeaway: Understanding seasonal patterns is part of sound risk management. Sometimes, the best trade in August — or during the New Year holidays — is simply to take a break.

