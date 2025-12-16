Trading follows its own cycles, and seasonality is an important factor that’s often underestimated.



Each month of the year comes with its own market behavior patterns, and understanding these seasonal rhythms helps you adapt your trading strategy accordingly.

August: The Month of Stillness

August is traditionally considered a sluggish month in financial markets. Many major players and institutional investors go on vacation, liquidity drops, spreads may widen, and price movements become erratic.

During this period, we often see:

Lack of clear direction and choppy, “sawtooth” price movements;

False breakouts and frequent intraday trend reversals;

Lower trading volumes.

For those using grid or averaging strategies, caution is vital — the market can suddenly “snap back” once participants return in September and activity ramps up again.

Late December – The Holiday Season

The last weeks of December and the first days of January bring a festive slowdown. Banks, funds, and large players close positions, lock in profits, and reduce their activity.

At this time:

Volatility often drops, especially in the forex market;

Sudden price spikes can occur due to thin liquidity;

Even small orders can move the market and create abnormal price swings.

However, after the holidays, a new market cycle usually begins. In January, fresh capital flows in, new trends emerge, and the market gradually “wakes up.”

📊 Takeaway: Understanding seasonal patterns is part of sound risk management. Sometimes, the best trade in August — or during the New Year holidays — is simply to take a break.

