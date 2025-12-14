Manual For Golden Trader AI: Institutional Trading Model

📘 Golden Trader AI

User Manual — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

🔹 Golden Trader AI — Official MQL5 Market Product Page

1. General Description

Golden Trader AI is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies simultaneously from a single chart.

The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument, allowing it to evaluate market behavior individually for each symbol while maintaining centralized risk control. This approach reduces concentration risk and improves overall system stability compared to single-symbol systems.

Golden Trader AI does not use martingale, grid, or recovery strategies.

All trades are based on validated price behavior and controlled risk logic.

2. Supported Markets and Instruments

Golden Trader AI is optimized to trade:

Forex

EURUSD

GBPUSD

EURJPY

GBPJPY

Metals

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver)

Stock Indices (broker-dependent naming)

US100 (NASDAQ)

US500 (S&P 500)

UK 100

GER40

EU50

Cryptocurrencies

BTCUSD

⚠️ Symbol names may vary depending on the broker.

Ensure all symbols are visible in Market Watch.

3. Recommended Chart and Timeframe

Chart symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Required charts: One single chart only

The EA internally manages all supported instruments from the attached chart.

4. Installation Guide

Open MetaTrader 5 Add all symbols: Market Watch → Right-click → Show All Open XAUUSD chart on H1 Attach Golden Trader AI to the chart Enable Algo Trading / Auto Trading Confirm initialization in the Experts tab

Once initialized, the EA will automatically:

Detect all available symbols

Validate broker conditions

Begin monitoring all supported markets

5. Trading Logic (High-Level Overview)

Golden Trader AI evaluates trades using a selective algorithm based on:

Volatility conditions

Directional volume behavior

Micro-structural price movements

Multi-timeframe confirmations

Exhaustion and reversal zones

The EA does not overtrade and will only execute positions when all internal validation conditions are fully met.

6. Risk Management Framework

Risk is managed independently per instrument, including:

Controlled exposure per symbol

Correlated risk limitation

Automatic suspension after adverse sequences

Asset-specific stop-loss and take-profit logic

This structure allows the EA to remain stable even under mixed or unfavorable market conditions.

7. Input Parameters Explanation

⏰ Trading Schedule Parameters These parameters define the weekly operational schedule of Golden Trader AI.

They are designed to control when the EA starts monitoring the market, when it stops opening new trades, and when all open positions are force-closed before the market closes on Friday. All hours are based on the broker server time. 🕒 StartTradingHour Default: 2 Defines the hour on Monday when the EA begins its trading cycle and starts monitoring the market. The default value 2 corresponds to 02:00 GMT .

This is the recommended start time , as it avoids low-liquidity conditions at the very beginning of the trading week.

If your broker uses a different server time zone, you must adjust this value so that the EA starts at 02:00 GMT equivalent according to your broker’s server time. 📌 The broker server time can be seen at the top of the Market Watch window. 🛑 StopTradingHour Default: 17 Defines the hour on Friday when the EA stops opening new trades. After this hour, no new positions will be opened .

Existing trades may continue running until the global close time.

This parameter is designed to reduce exposure during late-Friday low liquidity and pre-weekend risk. This is a preventive measure against unpredictable price behavior near market close. 🔒 CloseAllHour Default: 20 Defines the hour on Friday when the EA force-closes all open positions, regardless of their current status. This ensures that no trades remain open over the weekend .

Helps avoid weekend gaps and abnormal price openings.

This parameter works together with CloseAllMinute to define the exact closing time. ⏱ CloseAllMinute Default: 40 Defines the exact minute on Friday when all remaining open positions are closed. Combined with CloseAllHour , this sets the precise time for full position liquidation.

Default setting closes all trades at 20:40 (broker server time) .

This guarantees that all positions are closed well before the market officially shuts down. ✅ Important Notes All time-based parameters operate using broker server time , not local PC time.

Proper configuration is especially important if your broker operates in a non-GMT time zone .

These parameters are critical for risk control, capital protection, and compliance with prop firm rules. ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🔢 Magic Number

InpMagicNumber (default: 12345678)

Assigns a unique identifier to all trades executed by the EA.

This allows:

Separation from manual trades

Simultaneous use of multiple EAs or configurations

Clean and precise trade management

🔒 Break-Even Mode

Enable_Move_SL_BE (default: false)

When enabled, the EA moves the stop-loss to break-even once a predefined profit percentage is reached.

Available levels:

60%

70%

80%

90%

This mode is designed for users who prioritize capital protection over maximum trade extension.

Note that enabling break-even may reduce long-term profit potential.

📉 Maximum Daily Loss Percentage

MaxDailyLossPercent (default: 10.0)

Defines the maximum allowed daily loss as a percentage of account balance.

Once reached:

The EA stops opening new trades for the rest of the day

This protection is designed for abnormal market conditions or extreme volatility events.

⚠️ For funded accounts, adjust this parameter according to challenge rules.

⚙️ Sensitivity Levels — Adaptive Multibroker Intelligence

SensitivityLevels (default: 0.0 — Neutral)

An advanced adaptive parameter based on an elastic sensitivity matrix that adjusts volume behavior across different brokers.

Conservative to aggressive calibration

Compensates for execution, spread, and liquidity differences

Examples:

IC Markets ≈ –40

Deriv ≈ –15

It is recommended to test this parameter using backtests from the last 12 months.

8. Lot Size Reference Table

The following table is based on an account size of $2,000.

Adjust lot sizes proportionally if your capital differs.

Instrument Lot Size Contract Size XAUUSD (P1–P4) 0.03 100 XAGUSD (P1–P2) 0.03 5000 EURUSD (P1–P2) 0.12 100000 GBPUSD (P1) 0.12 100000 GBPUSD (P2) 0.10 100000 EURJPY (P1–P2) 0.10–0.12 100000 GBPJPY (P1–P2) 0.10–0.12 100000 EU50 1.00 1 UK100 1.00 1 US100 0.40 1 US500 1.00 1 GER40 0.20 1 BTCUSD (P1–P2) 0.03 / 0.02 1

Always verify your broker’s contract specifications.

9. Backtesting Recommendation (IMPORTANT)

Golden Trader AI includes an adaptive system calibrated to recent market behavior.

For accurate testing:

Use only the last 12 months of historical data

Use real spreads and commissions

Avoid multi-year backtests

This ensures the adaptive volume matrix operates as designed and remains aligned with a next-generation Smart Money model.

10. Expected Behavior

Normal behavior includes:

Periods with no trades

Uneven trade distribution across symbols

Automatic pauses due to risk protection

These behaviors are intentional and part of the EA’s capital preservation logic.

11. Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.