Manual For Golden Trader AI: Institutional Trading Model

User Manual — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
🔹 Golden Trader AI — Official MQL5 Market Product Page
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157102
1. General Description
Golden Trader AI is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies simultaneously from a single chart.
The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument, allowing it to evaluate market behavior individually for each symbol while maintaining centralized risk control. This approach reduces concentration risk and improves overall system stability compared to single-symbol systems.
Golden Trader AI does not use martingale, grid, or recovery strategies.
All trades are based on validated price behavior and controlled risk logic.
2. Supported Markets and Instruments
Golden Trader AI is optimized to trade:
Forex
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
EURJPY
-
GBPJPY
Metals
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
XAGUSD (Silver)
Stock Indices (broker-dependent naming)
-
US100 (NASDAQ)
-
US500 (S&P 500)
-
UK 100
-
GER40
-
EU50
Cryptocurrencies
-
BTCUSD
⚠️ Symbol names may vary depending on the broker.
Ensure all symbols are visible in Market Watch.
3. Recommended Chart and Timeframe
-
Chart symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Required charts: One single chart only
The EA internally manages all supported instruments from the attached chart.
4. Installation Guide
-
Open MetaTrader 5
-
Add all symbols:
-
Market Watch → Right-click → Show All
-
-
Open XAUUSD chart on H1
-
Attach Golden Trader AI to the chart
-
Enable Algo Trading / Auto Trading
-
Confirm initialization in the Experts tab
Once initialized, the EA will automatically:
-
Detect all available symbols
-
Validate broker conditions
-
Begin monitoring all supported markets
5. Trading Logic (High-Level Overview)
Golden Trader AI evaluates trades using a selective algorithm based on:
-
Volatility conditions
-
Directional volume behavior
-
Micro-structural price movements
-
Multi-timeframe confirmations
-
Exhaustion and reversal zones
The EA does not overtrade and will only execute positions when all internal validation conditions are fully met.
6. Risk Management Framework
Risk is managed independently per instrument, including:
-
Controlled exposure per symbol
-
Correlated risk limitation
-
Automatic suspension after adverse sequences
-
Asset-specific stop-loss and take-profit logic
This structure allows the EA to remain stable even under mixed or unfavorable market conditions.
7. Input Parameters Explanation
⏰ Trading Schedule Parameters
These parameters define the weekly operational schedule of Golden Trader AI.
They are designed to control when the EA starts monitoring the market, when it stops opening new trades, and when all open positions are force-closed before the market closes on Friday.
All hours are based on the broker server time.
🕒 StartTradingHour
Default: 2
Defines the hour on Monday when the EA begins its trading cycle and starts monitoring the market.
-
The default value 2 corresponds to 02:00 GMT.
-
This is the recommended start time, as it avoids low-liquidity conditions at the very beginning of the trading week.
-
If your broker uses a different server time zone, you must adjust this value so that the EA starts at 02:00 GMT equivalent according to your broker’s server time.
📌 The broker server time can be seen at the top of the Market Watch window.
🛑 StopTradingHour
Default: 17
Defines the hour on Friday when the EA stops opening new trades.
-
After this hour, no new positions will be opened.
-
Existing trades may continue running until the global close time.
-
This parameter is designed to reduce exposure during late-Friday low liquidity and pre-weekend risk.
This is a preventive measure against unpredictable price behavior near market close.
🔒 CloseAllHour
Default: 20
Defines the hour on Friday when the EA force-closes all open positions, regardless of their current status.
-
This ensures that no trades remain open over the weekend.
-
Helps avoid weekend gaps and abnormal price openings.
-
This parameter works together with CloseAllMinute to define the exact closing time.
⏱ CloseAllMinute
Default: 40
Defines the exact minute on Friday when all remaining open positions are closed.
-
Combined with CloseAllHour , this sets the precise time for full position liquidation.
-
Default setting closes all trades at 20:40 (broker server time).
-
This guarantees that all positions are closed well before the market officially shuts down.
✅ Important Notes
-
All time-based parameters operate using broker server time, not local PC time.
-
Proper configuration is especially important if your broker operates in a non-GMT time zone.
-
These parameters are critical for risk control, capital protection, and compliance with prop firm rules.
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
🔢 Magic Number
InpMagicNumber (default: 12345678)
Assigns a unique identifier to all trades executed by the EA.
This allows:
-
Separation from manual trades
-
Simultaneous use of multiple EAs or configurations
-
Clean and precise trade management
🔒 Break-Even Mode
Enable_Move_SL_BE (default: false)
When enabled, the EA moves the stop-loss to break-even once a predefined profit percentage is reached.
Available levels:
-
60%
-
70%
-
80%
-
90%
This mode is designed for users who prioritize capital protection over maximum trade extension.
Note that enabling break-even may reduce long-term profit potential.
📉 Maximum Daily Loss Percentage
MaxDailyLossPercent (default: 10.0)
Defines the maximum allowed daily loss as a percentage of account balance.
Once reached:
-
The EA stops opening new trades for the rest of the day
This protection is designed for abnormal market conditions or extreme volatility events.
⚠️ For funded accounts, adjust this parameter according to challenge rules.
⚙️ Sensitivity Levels — Adaptive Multibroker Intelligence
SensitivityLevels (default: 0.0 — Neutral)
An advanced adaptive parameter based on an elastic sensitivity matrix that adjusts volume behavior across different brokers.
-
Conservative to aggressive calibration
-
Compensates for execution, spread, and liquidity differences
Examples:
-
IC Markets ≈ –40
-
Deriv ≈ –15
It is recommended to test this parameter using backtests from the last 12 months.
8. Lot Size Reference Table
The following table is based on an account size of $2,000.
Adjust lot sizes proportionally if your capital differs.
|Instrument
|Lot Size
|Contract Size
|XAUUSD (P1–P4)
|0.03
|100
|XAGUSD (P1–P2)
|0.03
|5000
|EURUSD (P1–P2)
|0.12
|100000
|GBPUSD (P1)
|0.12
|100000
|GBPUSD (P2)
|0.10
|100000
|EURJPY (P1–P2)
|0.10–0.12
|100000
|GBPJPY (P1–P2)
|0.10–0.12
|100000
|EU50
|1.00
|1
|UK100
|1.00
|1
|US100
|0.40
|1
|US500
|1.00
|1
|GER40
|0.20
|1
|BTCUSD (P1–P2)
|0.03 / 0.02
|1
Always verify your broker’s contract specifications.
9. Backtesting Recommendation (IMPORTANT)
Golden Trader AI includes an adaptive system calibrated to recent market behavior.
For accurate testing:
-
Use only the last 12 months of historical data
-
Use real spreads and commissions
-
Avoid multi-year backtests
This ensures the adaptive volume matrix operates as designed and remains aligned with a next-generation Smart Money model.
10. Expected Behavior
Normal behavior includes:
-
Periods with no trades
-
Uneven trade distribution across symbols
-
Automatic pauses due to risk protection
These behaviors are intentional and part of the EA’s capital preservation logic.
11. Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.