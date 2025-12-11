Ultimate Breakout Scalper MT5

Here you can find the necessary information for the





How to install the Ultimate Breakout Scalper.

Open a new chart M5 for XAUUSD. Drag or attach the EA to the chart. Use the latest set file, which you can find below. Check your symbol name (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD.m , etc.) and adjust InpSymbol if needed. Set your risk % according to your comfort and account type. Click "Ok" and make shure "Algo Trading" is enabled.

If you have any questions or suggestions please feel free to contact me. Latest set files.



