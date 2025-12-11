Ultimate Breakout Scalper MT5

0
Here you can find the necessary information for the Ultimate Breakout Scalper.
How to install the Ultimate Breakout Scalper.
- Open a new chart M5 for XAUUSD.
- Drag or attach the EA to the chart.
- Use the latest set file, which you can find below.
- Check your symbol name (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD.m , etc.) and adjust InpSymbol if needed.
- Set your risk % according to your comfort and account type.
- Click "Ok" and make shure "Algo Trading" is enabled.
If you have any questions or suggestions please feel free to contact me.
Latest set files.