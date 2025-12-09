🪞 The Self-Doubt Spiral — When One Mistake Makes You Question Your Entire Strategy
🎯 The Lesson
You make one mistake…
maybe a bad entry, a missed signal, a rushed trade, or a wrong bias.
Suddenly you start questioning everything:
“Is my strategy even good?”
“Should I change indicators?”
“Maybe this system doesn’t work anymore…”
“Maybe I’m not built for trading.”
This is the self-doubt spiral — when a single wrong move makes you rethink things that were actually working perfectly fine.
🧠 What Really Happens
Your brain is hypersensitive to errors — it treats them like threats.
So instead of seeing a mistake as a small bump,
your mind treats it like a sign that something is fundamentally broken.
This creates a dangerous chain reaction:
-
Doubt →
-
Overthinking →
-
Changing strategies →
-
Confusion →
-
More mistakes →
-
More doubt
You’re not failing because your system is bad…
you’re failing because you keep abandoning it before it has time to prove itself.
No strategy survives constant switching.
💡 The Fix: Judge Your Performance Over SEQUENCES, Not Single Trades
Professionals don’t judge a system from one or two outcomes.
They judge it over 20–30 trades.
Tell yourself:
“One mistake doesn’t change the math.”
This mindset pulls you out of the emotional spiral and back into rational thinking.
🔑 Practical Rule: The 20-Trade Commitment
Pick one strategy.
Commit to 20 trades without changing a single rule.
Only after the 20-trade sample is complete are you allowed to:
-
review
-
adjust
-
refine
This breaks the cycle of emotional switching and builds real confidence through consistency.
🚀 Takeaway
Self-doubt doesn’t come from bad strategies —
it comes from reacting emotionally to normal randomness in trading.
One mistake isn’t a signal to quit.
It’s a signal to stay consistent.
Trust the process long enough to see its real power.
👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas