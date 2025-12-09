

🪞 The Self-Doubt Spiral — When One Mistake Makes You Question Your Entire Strategy

🎯 The Lesson

You make one mistake…

maybe a bad entry, a missed signal, a rushed trade, or a wrong bias.

Suddenly you start questioning everything:

“Is my strategy even good?”

“Should I change indicators?”

“Maybe this system doesn’t work anymore…”

“Maybe I’m not built for trading.”

This is the self-doubt spiral — when a single wrong move makes you rethink things that were actually working perfectly fine.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain is hypersensitive to errors — it treats them like threats.

So instead of seeing a mistake as a small bump,

your mind treats it like a sign that something is fundamentally broken.

This creates a dangerous chain reaction:

Doubt →

Overthinking →

Changing strategies →

Confusion →

More mistakes →

More doubt

You’re not failing because your system is bad…

you’re failing because you keep abandoning it before it has time to prove itself.

No strategy survives constant switching.

💡 The Fix: Judge Your Performance Over SEQUENCES, Not Single Trades

Professionals don’t judge a system from one or two outcomes.

They judge it over 20–30 trades.

Tell yourself:

“One mistake doesn’t change the math.”

This mindset pulls you out of the emotional spiral and back into rational thinking.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 20-Trade Commitment

Pick one strategy.

Commit to 20 trades without changing a single rule.

Only after the 20-trade sample is complete are you allowed to:

review

adjust

refine

This breaks the cycle of emotional switching and builds real confidence through consistency.

🚀 Takeaway

Self-doubt doesn’t come from bad strategies —

it comes from reacting emotionally to normal randomness in trading.

One mistake isn’t a signal to quit.

It’s a signal to stay consistent.

Trust the process long enough to see its real power.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas