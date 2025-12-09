NOVA GOLD X LIVE SIGNAL BITCOIN





LIVE SIGNAL:

NOVA GOLD X 1H

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Account Number: 253171379

Investor Password: 111@Meta





NOVA GOLD X 5Min

Broker: Exness

Server: Exness-MT5Real34

Account Number: 253183735

Investor Password: 111@Meta

After purchasing Nova Gold X, please contact me directly to receive the optimized settings and full setup support.

Nova Gold X — AI-Powered Trading System

Nova Gold X is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading Gold and Bitcoin using artificial intelligence models that read price action directly and determine entry and exit points in real time. The system focuses on delivering consistent results while protecting capital through professional risk-management mechanisms.

Main Commitments

Transparent results that can be monitored through the investor's account.

Decision-making based on real price analysis without relying on traditional lagging indicators.

No grid and no martingale. Every trade is independent with a defined stop loss.

Automated risk control with intelligent lot sizing based on account balance.

Why Choose Nova Gold X

High accuracy in signal generation: AI algorithms combine candlestick reading with market structure analysis and movement strength to deliver fast and precise entries.

Capital protection first: Fixed or trailing stop loss depending on your preferences, with break-even functions to secure trades once profit is reached.

High trading frequency with discipline: More than one hundred trades per day, capturing small repeated opportunities while maintaining strict risk controls.

Flexible for all accounts: Works starting from a one hundred-dollar balance with an automatic lot calculation system that reduces margin pressure.

Key Technical Features

Exclusive operation on MetaTrader 5.

Minimum deposit: 100 dollars, recommended +200 dollars.

Supported instruments: XAUUSD and BTCUSD, with the ability to adapt to major currency pairs.

Suggested timeframes: 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 1 hour .

Recommended use of a VPS to ensure continuous operation.

Fully customizable settings including risk level, trading hours, trading days, and enabling or disabling the recovery option.

Built-In Risk-Management Systems

Smart Stop Loss: A trailing stop option with adjustable rules that follows profitable trades.

Break-Even System: When a trade reaches a predefined profit level, the stop loss automatically moves to the entry point.

Optional controlled recovery mode: After a loss, the system can increase the next lot size only once to recover, then automatically return to the normal lot. This is not martingale and can be fully disabled.

Performance and Strategy Stability

The system executes a large number of operations daily, aiming to improve net profit through repetition and minimizing extreme losses. For full transparency, place your MQL5 signal link here to show live account performance and trade details.

Requirements and Recommendations

A minimum deposit of one hundred dollars is recommended, with two hundred dollars or more for a safer margin.

Works on any MT5 account from any reliable broker.

Use a VPS if you need uninterrupted operation.

Avoid trading during high-impact news unless you have configured specific settings for that.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the system use martingale or grid strategies? No, it does not use any risky strategies.

Is it suitable for small accounts? Yes, it is designed to work from a one hundred-dollar balance with automatic lot control.

How many trades per day? More than one hundred trades across different instruments.

What is the accuracy rate? Between eighty and ninety percent depending on settings and market conditions.

Support and Updates

Technical support available twenty-four hours.

Free lifetime software updates.



