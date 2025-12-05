🏭 Producer Price Index (PPI) — The Inflation Signal That Comes Before CPI

💡 The Lesson

Most traders wait for CPI to understand inflation…

but professionals watch PPI first.

Why?

Because PPI measures inflation at the production level — long before prices reach consumers.

If PPI rises today, CPI is likely to rise later.

Which means currencies can move before the public sees the data.

📊 What Is PPI?

Producer Price Index (PPI) tracks the prices businesses pay for:

Raw materials

Components

Manufacturing inputs

Energy

Transportation

If it becomes more expensive to produce goods…

companies eventually pass the cost to consumers.

📈 When PPI Rises:

Producers face higher costs

Inflation pressures build

Central banks turn hawkish

→ Currency strengthens

📉 When PPI Falls:

Cost pressures ease

Future CPI drops

Central banks turn dovish

→ Currency weakens

🏦 Why Traders Care

PPI is one of the best leading indicators of inflation.

It often predicts CPI 1–3 months ahead.

Example:

If U.S. PPI jumps suddenly, traders expect the Fed to stay aggressive.

→ USD strengthens even before CPI confirms it.

Later, when CPI prints hot, the market simply reacts to what PPI already showed.

⚡ Example in Action:

If PPI expected: +0.2%

Actual: +0.9% → big surprise

→ Bond yields rise

→ USD jumps instantly

Even though consumer prices haven’t moved yet, traders know they will.

⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch Core PPI

Just like CPI, Core PPI removes volatile items (food and energy).

This gives a cleaner measure of persistent inflation.

Core PPI rising steadily = long-term bullish currency pressure.

🚀 Takeaway

PPI tells you where inflation is going — not where it is.

If you want to trade fundamentals early, not late, watch PPI.

It’s the inflation spark that ignites future CPI, rate hikes, and currency moves.

