🏭 Producer Price Index (PPI) — The Inflation Signal That Comes Before CPI
💡 The Lesson
Most traders wait for CPI to understand inflation…
but professionals watch PPI first.
Why?
Because PPI measures inflation at the production level — long before prices reach consumers.
If PPI rises today, CPI is likely to rise later.
Which means currencies can move before the public sees the data.
📊 What Is PPI?
Producer Price Index (PPI) tracks the prices businesses pay for:
-
Raw materials
-
Components
-
Manufacturing inputs
-
Energy
-
Transportation
If it becomes more expensive to produce goods…
companies eventually pass the cost to consumers.
📈 When PPI Rises:
-
Producers face higher costs
-
Inflation pressures build
-
Central banks turn hawkish
→ Currency strengthens
📉 When PPI Falls:
-
Cost pressures ease
-
Future CPI drops
-
Central banks turn dovish
→ Currency weakens
🏦 Why Traders Care
PPI is one of the best leading indicators of inflation.
It often predicts CPI 1–3 months ahead.
Example:
If U.S. PPI jumps suddenly, traders expect the Fed to stay aggressive.
→ USD strengthens even before CPI confirms it.
Later, when CPI prints hot, the market simply reacts to what PPI already showed.
⚡ Example in Action:
If PPI expected: +0.2%
Actual: +0.9% → big surprise
→ Bond yields rise
→ USD jumps instantly
Even though consumer prices haven’t moved yet, traders know they will.
⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch Core PPI
Just like CPI, Core PPI removes volatile items (food and energy).
This gives a cleaner measure of persistent inflation.
Core PPI rising steadily = long-term bullish currency pressure.
🚀 Takeaway
PPI tells you where inflation is going — not where it is.
If you want to trade fundamentals early, not late, watch PPI.
It’s the inflation spark that ignites future CPI, rate hikes, and currency moves.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more forex fundamentals and real-world trading insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas