🧠 Bias Lock — When You Choose a Direction First and Look for Evidence Later

🎯 The Lesson

You open the chart and immediately think:

“Yeah… this looks bullish.”

Or:

“This is definitely going down.”

And once your brain picks a direction, everything you see after that magically supports your opinion.

Every candle becomes a “signal.”

Every pullback becomes a “retest.”

Every wick becomes “confirmation.”

This is bias lock — deciding the trade before doing the analysis.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain loves shortcuts.

When it picks a direction early, it ignores anything that disagrees with it.

This is called confirmation bias — and it’s deadly for traders.

You stop asking:

“Is this valid?”

And start asking:

“How can I prove I’m right?”

Your analysis becomes emotional, not objective.

You’re defending an idea, not reading the chart.

That’s when traders force entries, hold losses, and miss the real move entirely.

💡 The Fix: Flip the Analysis Order

Instead of choosing a direction first, do this:

1️⃣ Identify structure

2️⃣ Mark key levels

3️⃣ Wait for the reaction

4️⃣ THEN choose your bias

Let the chart tell you what it wants — don’t tell the chart what you want.

Ask yourself:

“Did the market give me the direction, or did my ego give it to me?”

If it’s the ego, reset.

🔑 Practical Rule: Write the Opposite Case

Before entering, write one sentence:

“What would the opposite direction look like?”

If you can clearly describe a scenario where your bias is wrong, it means you’re thinking objectively again — not emotionally.

This tiny exercise breaks bias lock instantly.

🚀 Takeaway

Your biggest enemy isn’t the market — it’s your own one-sided thinking.

Trading becomes easier when you stop predicting and start listening.

Release your bias, and clarity appears.

