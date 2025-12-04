🧠 Bias Lock — When You Choose a Direction First and Look for Evidence Later
🎯 The Lesson
You open the chart and immediately think:
“Yeah… this looks bullish.”
Or:
“This is definitely going down.”
And once your brain picks a direction, everything you see after that magically supports your opinion.
Every candle becomes a “signal.”
Every pullback becomes a “retest.”
Every wick becomes “confirmation.”
This is bias lock — deciding the trade before doing the analysis.
🧠 What Really Happens
Your brain loves shortcuts.
When it picks a direction early, it ignores anything that disagrees with it.
This is called confirmation bias — and it’s deadly for traders.
You stop asking:
-
“Is this valid?”
And start asking:
-
“How can I prove I’m right?”
Your analysis becomes emotional, not objective.
You’re defending an idea, not reading the chart.
That’s when traders force entries, hold losses, and miss the real move entirely.
💡 The Fix: Flip the Analysis Order
Instead of choosing a direction first, do this:
1️⃣ Identify structure
2️⃣ Mark key levels
3️⃣ Wait for the reaction
4️⃣ THEN choose your bias
Let the chart tell you what it wants — don’t tell the chart what you want.
Ask yourself:
“Did the market give me the direction, or did my ego give it to me?”
If it’s the ego, reset.
🔑 Practical Rule: Write the Opposite Case
Before entering, write one sentence:
“What would the opposite direction look like?”
If you can clearly describe a scenario where your bias is wrong, it means you’re thinking objectively again — not emotionally.
This tiny exercise breaks bias lock instantly.
🚀 Takeaway
Your biggest enemy isn’t the market — it’s your own one-sided thinking.
Trading becomes easier when you stop predicting and start listening.
Release your bias, and clarity appears.
