🧠 Bias Lock — When You Choose a Direction First and Look for Evidence Later

4 December 2025, 22:27
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
🎯 The Lesson

You open the chart and immediately think:
“Yeah… this looks bullish.”
Or:
“This is definitely going down.”

And once your brain picks a direction, everything you see after that magically supports your opinion.
Every candle becomes a “signal.”
Every pullback becomes a “retest.”
Every wick becomes “confirmation.”

This is bias lock — deciding the trade before doing the analysis.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain loves shortcuts.
When it picks a direction early, it ignores anything that disagrees with it.
This is called confirmation bias — and it’s deadly for traders.

You stop asking:

  • “Is this valid?”
    And start asking:

  • “How can I prove I’m right?”

Your analysis becomes emotional, not objective.
You’re defending an idea, not reading the chart.

That’s when traders force entries, hold losses, and miss the real move entirely.

💡 The Fix: Flip the Analysis Order

Instead of choosing a direction first, do this:
1️⃣ Identify structure
2️⃣ Mark key levels
3️⃣ Wait for the reaction
4️⃣ THEN choose your bias

Let the chart tell you what it wants — don’t tell the chart what you want.

Ask yourself:

“Did the market give me the direction, or did my ego give it to me?”

If it’s the ego, reset.

🔑 Practical Rule: Write the Opposite Case

Before entering, write one sentence:
“What would the opposite direction look like?”

If you can clearly describe a scenario where your bias is wrong, it means you’re thinking objectively again — not emotionally.

This tiny exercise breaks bias lock instantly.

🚀 Takeaway

Your biggest enemy isn’t the market — it’s your own one-sided thinking.
Trading becomes easier when you stop predicting and start listening.
Release your bias, and clarity appears.

