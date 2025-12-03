ZEUS FX – Fully Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)

3 copies are priced at 150, the next price is 250.

ZEUS FX is a fully automated trading solution specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD).

Unlike traditional indicators, ZEUS FX uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors price volatility and trading momentum during the calmer Asian trading sessions—while remaining highly user-friendly.

The strategy is built on a Breakout & Recovery model. It identifies strong price movements within a defined time window and executes trades based on the strength of the momentum. To ensure long-term stability, the Expert Advisor integrates a smart recovery mechanism and robust risk-management components, including a percentage-based floating stop-loss, making it fully compatible with prop firm rules.

✨ Key Features

No dangerous strategies, no Martingale, no grid



1. Time-Sensitive Trading Logic

Trades are executed only within specific trading hours (start to finish), during low-liquidity and low-volatility market conditions.

2. Smart Risk Management

Choose between fixed lots or automatic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage.

3. Advanced Protection

Spread Filter: Blocks trading during high-spread or high-impact news events.

Slippage Control: Ensures accurate order execution.

Global Percentage Stop-Loss: Automatically closes all open trades if floating loss reaches a specified percentage (StopLossProcent).

4. Dynamic Exit Strategy

Default take profit based on points

Trailing stop to secure profits as price moves in your favor

5. Strategy Logic

The EA monitors bid/ask price changes over short intervals.

If price moves a specific number of pips within a defined timeframe, a trade is triggered.

If the market reverses, the EA uses a calculated moving-average recovery system to manage the trade basket and close it with profit.

📌 Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M30

Broker: ECN account with low spread & low latency

VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 uptime and precise timer execution

Minimum Deposit: $200

— Money Management —

Risk: Percentage of balance used for automatic lot calculation.

UseFixedLot: Set to True to activate fixed lot sizing.

FixedLot: The specified lot size (e.g., 0.01).

— Protection Settings —

MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowed spread (in points) to open trades.

MaxSlippagePoints: Maximum allowed slippage.

— EA Settings —

StopLossProcent: Global account stop-loss percentage.









TakeProfitPoints: Default TP for the entire order basket.

Trail: Trailing stop distance (points).

TralStart: Profit (in pips) required to activate trailing stop.

TimeStart / TimeEnd: Allowed trading window (server time).

PipStep: Distance between orders or volatility threshold.

Magic: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.



















