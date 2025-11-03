0
1 262
NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior.
Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions.
NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets.
to see Live Trade (Result) you can go here : https://sites.google.com/view/neuroedgeea/home
PAIR : EURUSD :
TIMEFRAME : M15
RECOMMENDED BALANCE : $1000
MINIMUM BALANCE : $500
Setfile below is for $1000 balance (my setup), just change the lot size to a multiple of 1000
Files: