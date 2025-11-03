NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior.

Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions.

NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets.

to see Live Trade (Result) you can go here : https://sites.google.com/view/neuroedgeea/home

PAIR : EURUSD :

TIMEFRAME : M15

RECOMMENDED BALANCE : $1000

MINIMUM BALANCE : $500

Setfile below is for $1000 balance (my setup), just change the lot size to a multiple of 1000