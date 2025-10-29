New feature : Gold ICT OrderBlock Expert

i recently discover a bug in my EA Gold ICT Order Block Expert which prevent trailing stop features to be triggered : I made a system so conservative regarding upgrading take profit if the price action was in a good shape to go further than the original TP, that, it never goes over the original TP ( my bad ) .

After fixing this issue, the performance of the EA where much better, so i wondered if providing a dynamic trailing stop trigger could provide much more benefit ( for instance, it was by default only triggered when price action cross over fibonacci 238 level, let s say that happen almost never ... ! ) so now you have a new parameter in the settings to select which mode you want :

Always : Start as soon as the trailing stop distance with the price action is reached and then follow Fibonacci 127 : Start when take profit goal is upgraded to fibonacci 161 level and then follow Fibonacci 161 : Start when take profit goal is upgraded to fibonacci 238 level and then follow Fibonacci 238 : the legacy default trigger



Below you can see the result of these optimizations with and without protection enabled ( Protection is when the stoploss goes to break even once the price action has crossed fibonacci level 80 by default, it can be lowered or raised according to your needs )









As you can see there is large drawdown , but i used 30% risk by trade, lowering the risk will drastically reduce the drawdown









As usual give feedbacks so i can improve this EA !