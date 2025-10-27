🦾 Overconfidence — The Hidden Enemy After a Win Streak
🎯 The Lesson
Winning feels good — too good sometimes.
After a few solid trades, you start thinking, “I’ve got this market figured out.”
That’s the moment overconfidence quietly takes control.
It doesn’t feel dangerous — but it’s one of the fastest ways to ruin a good run.
🧠 What Really Happens
Every win gives your brain a dopamine hit.
That chemical rush tells you, “Keep doing that!”
But here’s the trick — it also makes you blind to risk.
You start increasing lot size, taking lower-quality setups, or skipping confirmations because you “already know.”
That’s not mastery — that’s your ego sneaking into the cockpit.
💡 The Fix: Stay the Same After Wins
Great traders look exactly the same after wins or losses.
Their size, patience, and energy don’t change.
When you feel unstoppable, remind yourself:
“The market didn’t change — my emotions did.”
Treat every trade as if the last one was a loss.
That mindset brings your focus back to process, not pride.
🔑 Practical Rule: The “Three-Trade Reset”
After every three consecutive wins, take a short break.
Review what worked — but also ask what you got away with.
The goal isn’t to celebrate luck, it’s to reinforce discipline.
🚀 Takeaway
Confidence builds consistency.
Overconfidence destroys it.
The market doesn’t punish wins — it punishes arrogance.
Trade humble, not heroic.
👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas