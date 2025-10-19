Trading Strategies

VM Heiken Ashi Pro — Cleaned Heiken-Ashi, clear BUY/SELL signals

19 October 2025, 16:02
Van Minh Nguyen
Van Minh Nguyen
0
240

Hello traders! 👋
If you want to filter Heiken-Ashi noise and receive clear, gentle BUY/SELL signals that do not repaint, VM Heiken Ashi Pro (v1.0) is a tool worth trying.

Highlights

  • Smoothed Heiken-Ashi (HULL/EMA) — reduces noise while still catching meaningful reversals.

  • ConfirmOnClosedBar (optional) — confirms signals only after bar close to avoid repaint and false triggers.

  • Aesthetic arrow placement — arrows positioned using ATR or a fixed offset so they don’t cover the candlesticks.

  • Multi-channel alerts  — popup, email, push notifications.

  • Light & stable — runs smoothly across charts and is easy to tune via Smoothing Period and Method.

Who should demo?

  • Traders on H1–D1 who want to filter noise and get clearer signals.

  • Scalpers (M5–M15) can use it when ConfirmOnClosedBar is enabled to reduce noisy entries.

Starter config suggestion: use HULL smoothing with Period ≈ 50 on an H1 chart as a good starting point.

Quick trial

Run the demo for 5–10 minutes on an M15, H1, or D1 chart . If the signals look cleaner than raw Heiken-Ashi, consider upgrading to the full version.

🔗 DOWNLOAD DEMO VM Heiken Ashi Pro on MQL5 

Heiken Ashi Pro


##VMHeikenAshiPro #HeikenAshi #SmoothedHeikenAshi #HULL #EMA #NonRepainting