VM Heiken Ashi Pro — Cleaned Heiken-Ashi, clear BUY/SELL signals

Hello traders! 👋
If you want to filter Heiken-Ashi noise and receive clear, gentle BUY/SELL signals that do not repaint, VM Heiken Ashi Pro (v1.0) is a tool worth trying.
Highlights
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Smoothed Heiken-Ashi (HULL/EMA) — reduces noise while still catching meaningful reversals.
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ConfirmOnClosedBar (optional) — confirms signals only after bar close to avoid repaint and false triggers.
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Aesthetic arrow placement — arrows positioned using ATR or a fixed offset so they don’t cover the candlesticks.
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Multi-channel alerts — popup, email, push notifications.
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Light & stable — runs smoothly across charts and is easy to tune via Smoothing Period and Method.
Who should demo?
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Traders on H1–D1 who want to filter noise and get clearer signals.
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Scalpers (M5–M15) can use it when ConfirmOnClosedBar is enabled to reduce noisy entries.
Starter config suggestion: use HULL smoothing with Period ≈ 50 on an H1 chart as a good starting point.
Quick trialRun the demo for 5–10 minutes on an M15, H1, or D1 chart . If the signals look cleaner than raw Heiken-Ashi, consider upgrading to the full version.
🔗 DOWNLOAD DEMO VM Heiken Ashi Pro on MQL5