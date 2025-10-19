VM Heiken Ashi Pro — Cleaned Heiken-Ashi, clear BUY/SELL signals

Hello traders! 👋

If you want to filter Heiken-Ashi noise and receive clear, gentle BUY/SELL signals that do not repaint, VM Heiken Ashi Pro (v1.0) is a tool worth trying.

Highlights

Smoothed Heiken-Ashi (HULL/EMA) — reduces noise while still catching meaningful reversals.

ConfirmOnClosedBar (optional) — confirms signals only after bar close to avoid repaint and false triggers.

Aesthetic arrow placement — arrows positioned using ATR or a fixed offset so they don’t cover the candlesticks.

Multi-channel alerts — popup, email, push notifications.

Light & stable — runs smoothly across charts and is easy to tune via Smoothing Period and Method.

Who should demo?

Traders on H1–D1 who want to filter noise and get clearer signals.

Scalpers (M5–M15) can use it when ConfirmOnClosedBar is enabled to reduce noisy entries.

Starter config suggestion: use HULL smoothing with Period ≈ 50 on an H1 chart as a good starting point.

Quick trial

Run the demo for 5–10 minutes on anchart . If the signals look cleaner than raw Heiken-Ashi, consider upgrading to the full version.

🔗 DOWNLOAD DEMO VM Heiken Ashi Pro on MQL5





