⚡ You definitely need to see this! 🚀 xau - HFT AI

Would you like to see how HFT AI trades in real market conditions?
You can follow its verified performance 👇
🔥 Verified Track Record: links to signals: Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea
🆕 New Version 10.2 released today!
A new signal has been running for the past two days, fully based on the latest 10.2 update.
Check it out and see the new improvements in action!
🟡 Pair: XAUUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: M1
⚙️ Preset Used: MyFxBookLive XAU – dynamic controlled sl&tp.set (NO RECOVERY)
📅 Trading Period: 2 days
💰 Results:
🚀 Profit: +43.52%
📉 Drawdown: 0.00%
We have stopped the first signal, as it has already doubled the account, at this point, we recommend making a withdrawal.
Starting Monday, when the Gold market opens, the signal will resume automatically under version 10.2, using the same preset currently in use.
📊 Updated Statistical Summary
🟡 Pair: XAUUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: M1
⚙️ Preset Used: MyFxBookLive XAU – No Recovery.set
📅 Trading Period: 13 days
💰 Results:
🚀 Profit: +98.53%
📉 Drawdown: 3.36%
💵 Deposits: $10,000
💎 Current Balance: $19,852.67
✅ Equity: 100% = $19,426.67
For a more detailed breakdown, please visit the product page: