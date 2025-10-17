⚡ You definitely need to see this! 🚀 xau - HFT AI

Would you like to see how HFT AI trades in real market conditions?



You can follow its verified performance 👇

🔥 Verified Track Record: links to signals: Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea





🆕 New Version 10.2 released today!

A new signal has been running for the past two days, fully based on the latest 10.2 update.

Check it out and see the new improvements in action!





📊 Statistical Summary

🟡 Pair: XAUUSD

⏱️ Timeframe: M1

⚙️ Preset Used: MyFxBookLive XAU – dynamic controlled sl&tp.set (NO RECOVERY)

📅 Trading Period: 2 days

💰 Results:

🚀 Profit: +43.52%

📉 Drawdown: 0.00%













We have stopped the first signal, as it has already doubled the account, at this point, we recommend making a withdrawal.

Starting Monday, when the Gold market opens, the signal will resume automatically under version 10.2, using the same preset currently in use.





📊 Updated Statistical Summary

🟡 Pair: XAUUSD

⏱️ Timeframe: M1

⚙️ Preset Used: MyFxBookLive XAU – No Recovery.set

📅 Trading Period: 13 days

💰 Results:

🚀 Profit: +98.53%

📉 Drawdown: 3.36%

💵 Deposits: $10,000

💎 Current Balance: $19,852.67

✅ Equity: 100% = $19,426.67













































