⚡ You definitely need to see this! 🚀 xau - HFT AI
Trading Systems

⚡ You definitely need to see this! 🚀 xau - HFT AI

17 October 2025, 15:44
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
1
310

Would you like to see how HFT AI trades in real market conditions?

 You can follow its verified performance  👇

🔥 Verified Track Record: links to signals:  Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea


🆕 New Version 10.2 released today!

A new signal has been running for the past two days, fully based on the latest 10.2 update.

Check it out and see the new improvements in action!

📊 Statistical Summary
🟡 Pair: XAUUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: M1
⚙️ Preset Used: MyFxBookLive XAU – dynamic controlled sl&tp.set (NO RECOVERY)

📅 Trading Period: 2 days

💰 Results:
🚀 Profit: +43.52%
📉 Drawdown: 0.00%

new signal dynamic controlled


new signal trades



We have stopped the first signal, as it has already doubled the account, at this point, we recommend making a withdrawal.

Starting Monday, when the Gold market opens, the signal will resume automatically under version 10.2, using the same preset currently in use.

📊 Updated Statistical Summary

🟡 Pair: XAUUSD
⏱️ Timeframe: M1
⚙️ Preset Used: MyFxBookLive XAU – No Recovery.set

📅 Trading Period: 13 days

💰 Results:
🚀 Profit: +98.53%
📉 Drawdown: 3.36%

💵 Deposits: $10,000
💎 Current Balance: $19,852.67
Equity: 100% = $19,426.67



xau no recovery signal




stats


tradess


statist



For a more detailed breakdown, please visit the product page: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202


##GOLD #XAUUSD #SCALPING #HFT #AI