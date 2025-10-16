StableRisk Manager — your reliable risk controller in Forex trading

When the market moves against you, seconds matter.

StableRisk Manager takes control of the situation.

This is a universal risk management advisor that automatically tracks profit and loss as a percentage of your account balance.

Once the specified thresholds are reached, it:

Closes all open positions

Deletes pending orders (if required)

Closes the chart to prevent other EAs from opening new trades

It works with any Expert Advisors or manual trading, across all currency pairs simultaneously.

You can use it as an additional “global” stop-loss or take-profit for your entire account.

Just set your profit and loss percentages and be confident that your risk is under control.

Main Parameters of StableRisk Manager

Work — true / false

Enables or disables the EA.

When set to true, the advisor monitors the account; when false, it stays in standby mode.

Profit_Percent — 10

The total profit percentage after which all positions will be closed.

Example: if set to 10 and your account grows by 10%, the EA will automatically lock in the profit.

Can also accept negative values if you want to close trades earlier at smaller drawdowns.

Loss_Percent — -10

The loss percentage at which all trades will be closed.

It can be negative or positive — for example, to protect already gained profit when it drops to a certain level.

DeleteStopLimitOrders — true / false

Determines whether all pending orders (Stop/Limit) should be deleted after closing conditions are met.

true — delete all pending orders

false — keep them on the chart

CloseOrders — true / false

Enables or disables automatic closing of open trades.

When set to true, the EA closes all positions upon reaching the defined profit or loss percentage.

CloseChart — true / false

Allows or prevents automatic chart closure.

If enabled, the chart will close and the EA will stop — preventing other advisors from reopening new trades.

Slippage — 5

Maximum allowed slippage (in points) when closing trades.

Protects against unwanted price jumps during execution.

TimerSecond — 1

Interval (in seconds) between account checks.

Lower values mean faster reaction; higher values reduce system load.

video demonstration

Additional Notes

Works with any account type (hedging / netting)

Fully automated, yet with complete manual control over settings

Ideal for scalping, multi-currency strategies, or EA portfolios

Want to test it?

Get your free demo version right now! Contact us through the profile and see how easy it is to keep your risks under control with StableRisk Manager