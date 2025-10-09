TradeGate users manual

What FuturesGate does

Mirror your MT5 CFD trades into Tradovate futures in near real-time. Keep using your favorite MT5 EA while executing on prop-firm compliant futures (e.g., Apex, Topstep, MyFundedFutures) that clear via Tradovate.

✅ NEW in v2.4: Position Slot Filter (mirror only the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd position per symbol) and PropFirm Flatten-All (close ALL TV positions at cutoff for guaranteed flat compliance).

Multi-Symbol Master: Manage trades for Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow simultaneously from a single chart using the "Symbol Pairs" mapping.

Smart Mirroring: Replicates Opens and Closes (Market execution) with precision.

SmartSync: Automatically detects and adopts existing matching positions when you start the EA, ensuring seamless resumption of trading.

Hybrid Close Logic: Automatically selects API DELETE (Fastest/Flatten) or Reverse Order (Partial close) for maximum speed and safety.

Prop-Firm Safeguards: Built-in protections for End-of-Day (EOD) flattening and Cross-Hedging rules .

Safety Lock: Account Name Locking prevents trading on the wrong account if your prop firm adds/removes accounts.

Master Kill Switch: Instantly stop all instances linked to a specific login with one click.

Requirements & Setup

To use this bridge, you must complete these steps:

Active MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminal: You must have a demo or live account connected. Strategy Source: An Expert Advisor (EA) or a Signal Service running on your chart that generates trades. Valid Tradovate Account: A futures or prop-firm account that supports the Tradovate API. Enable TradingView Add-on:

You must enable the "TradingView" integration in your Tradovate dashboard (Application Settings > Add-ons).

👉 Official Guide Here

Note: This add-on is FREE. If asked to pay, check if you selected the wrong option. Allow API Connection (Critical):

You must enable WebRequests in your MT5 settings to allow the bridge to talk to Tradovate.

Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add this URL:

https://tv-demo.tradovateapi.com

🚨 CRITICAL MAINTENANCE: Monthly Add-on Re-enablement Tradovate automatically disables the TradingView Add-on once a month. This happens on the exact date you originally enabled it. When this happens: FuturesGate will be disconnected immediately.

You will receive a Push Notification on your MT5 mobile app (if configured).

on your MT5 mobile app (if configured). Your panel status will turn RED . ACTIONS REQUIRED: Enable Notifications: Add your MetaQuotes ID to your MT5 Mobile App settings. Re-enable Manually: Log in to the Tradovate website, go to Application Settings > Add-ons, and re-enable TradingView. Reconnect FuturesGate: Click the "Reset Token" button on the panel.

Quick Start

You can now run FuturesGate in two modes: Single Mode (classic) or Multi-Symbol Mode.

Option A: Multi-Symbol Mode (Recommended)

Trade multiple instruments from a single chart (e.g., manage USTEC and US500 trades from one instance).

Attach FuturesGate to any chart (e.g., EURUSD or USTEC). In Inputs, enter your Tradovate Login and Password. In Symbol Pairs, define your mappings separated by commas.

Format: CFD_Symbol:Futures_Root:Qty

Example: USTEC:MNQ:1, US500:MES:2, DE40:FDXS:1 Click OK. The panel will display all your active mappings.

Option B: Single Mode (Classic)

Attach FuturesGate to the specific chart you want to mirror (e.g., USTEC). Leave Symbol Pairs EMPTY. Select the Target Futures Symbol from the dropdown (e.g., FR_MNQ). Set Contracts per Trade (e.g., 1).

Detailed Inputs Guide

INPUT SETTING PURPOSE RECOMMENDATION Tradovate Login / Password Your API credentials for the Prop Firm / Broker. Required. Force Account Name Safety Lock: Only trade on the account matching this exact name (e.g., "PAAPEX-001"). Highly Recommended to avoid trading on the wrong account. MULTI-SYMBOL CONFIGURATION Symbol Pairs

(Multi-Symbol Mode) Define multiple mappings in one line.

Format: CFD:Root:Qty

Separator: Comma ( , )

Example: USTEC:MNQ:1, US500:MES:2

⚠️ Limit: Max 5 pairs. Extra pairs are ignored. Leave this EMPTY if you prefer to use Single Mode (Dropdown selection). SINGLE MODE CONFIGURATION (Only if Symbol Pairs is empty) Target Futures Symbol The specific contract root to mirror (e.g., MNQ, MES). Used only if "Symbol Pairs" is empty. Contracts per Trade Multiplier. 1 MT5 Trade = X Futures Contracts. Used only if "Symbol Pairs" is empty. FILTERS (UPDATED v2.4) Filter by Magic Number Only mirror trades with these Magic Numbers.

Supports lists (comma separated).

Example: 1001, 8888, 9999 Leave blank or 0 to trade ALL magic numbers. Filter by Comment Only mirror trades containing these words in the comment.

Supports lists (comma separated).

Example: BreakoutEA, ScalperV2 Leave blank to trade ALL comments. Filter by Direction Restrict mirroring to specific sides.

• Both: Mirror everything.

• Buy Only: Ignore Sells.

• Sell Only: Ignore Buys. Useful if a strategy is only profitable in one direction on futures. Position Slot

(NEW v2.4) When a source EA opens multiple positions for the same symbol, this filter lets each FG instance mirror only the Nth position.

• All: Mirror every position (default).

• 1st: Mirror only the first position opened.

• 2nd: Mirror only the second.

• 3rd: Mirror only the third.



Slot is determined by open order. At ForceSync, slots are recalculated by POSITION_TIME.



Closes are unchanged: If a position was mirrored, closing it on MT5 will close it on Tradovate regardless of slot number. Positions that were filtered out (not mirrored) are simply ignored. Use Case 1 — Split across accounts: Your source EA opens 2 positions. FG-A (Slot=1st) mirrors to Account A, FG-B (Slot=2nd) mirrors to Account B. Each prop-firm account gets one position.



Use Case 2 — Grid/DCA strategies: Your EA builds a grid of 3 positions. You only want to replicate the 2nd and 3rd entries (the DCA adds) on futures, skipping the initial entry. Set Slot=2nd on one instance and Slot=3rd on another.



Use Case 3 — Cherry-pick one entry: Set Slot=2nd on a single instance to only mirror the second position and ignore all others. ENTRY & PROTECTION Entry Strategy Type • Immediate: Instant.

• RandomDelay: Waits random seconds (Safe for Prop).

• Pullback: Waits for better price. RandomDelay is recommended for Prop Firms. Block Cross-Hedging? Blocks opening a trade if any opposite position exists on the account. TRUE for firms like Apex that ban cross-hedging. Overnight / EOD Mode 1. Safe EOD Exit: Detaches (allows auto-liquidate).

2. Cutoff & Resume: EA closes trades & restarts next session.

3. Continuous: No cutoff. Use Cutoff & Resume if you need to pass "Flat at EOD" rules. Close ALL TV at Cutoff

(NEW v2.4) When enabled (default: TRUE), the EOD cutoff flattens every position on the Tradovate account, not just the ones managed by this instance.



This guarantees zero open positions at EOD even if other FG instances are sharing the same account. TRUE for prop-firm accounts that require absolute flat at EOD. Set to FALSE only if other instruments on the same account should remain open overnight.

Mapping Reference Guide

When using Symbol Pairs, use these codes for the "Futures Root".

MT5 CFD FUTURES ROOT CODE FULL NAME USTEC MNQ / NQ Micro Nasdaq / E-Mini Nasdaq US500 MES / ES Micro S&P / E-Mini S&P US30 MYM / YM Micro Dow / E-Mini Dow US2000 M2K Micro Russell 2000 XAUUSD MGC / GC Micro Gold / Gold USOIL MCL Micro Crude Oil DE40 FDXS / FDXM Micro DAX / Mini DAX (Requires Eurex Data) JP225 NKD Nikkei 225 (Dollar Denominated) GBPUSD M6B Micro GBP/USD BTCUSD MBT / BTC Micro Bitcoin / Bitcoin

Example Configuration string: USTEC:MNQ:1, US500:MES:2, XAUUSD:MGC:1

Prop Firm Survival Tips

Avoid Concurrent Sessions: NEVER log into the Tradovate website/app while the EA is running. Tradovate allows only one active connection per user. If you log in manually, the EA will disconnect.

Use the Kill Switch: Before logging into the web dashboard, click the KILL SWITCH button on the panel and wait 30 seconds. This safely terminates all EA connections for that login.

The "Flat" Rule: Use Overnight Mode = Cutoff & Resume. Set the time 10 minutes before your firm's hard close (e.g., 15:50 CT) to ensure you are flat without violating rules.