Soft Manager EA - New Hope in the Algorithmic Trading

Greetings!





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141312





What Is “Soft Manager EA” in general?

A trading system with extensive capabilities and variable solutions, the main logical core of the system is the measurement and diagnostics of changes in the internal hidden volatility of the market in the current moment. Based on this, taking into account additional trend filters, time filters, global volatility measurement filters on leading markets (Gold, SP500), and direction filters for correlated markets (Gold-Silver, EURUSD-GBPUSD, and others), a decision is made to open a trade. Further support is provided through adaptive take profit, stop loss, and time stop.

Logical core: 6 ATR indicators (measuring different types of volatility), followed by mathematical research and the creation of coefficients.

They are also used:

Global Market Volatility

This block of settings is created to prohibit trading during economic panic in the global market. (depending on the traded instrument, it is usually an index such as DOW, SP500, DE40, or JP225) If there is an excessive increase in volatility in the leading markets, new positions are temporarily prohibited, but this does not apply to average trading.

Market Correlation Filter

This block of settings is created as an additional filter for entering trades only with trend confirmation in a correlated market, for example (gold-silver, GBPUSD-EURUSD, and so on)

Most importantly, there is no need for martingale strategies! (Although there is a function for this, I do not use it). It is possible to trade forex, Us30, indexes, metals, and stocks





I have made a backtest for you, without martingale. The testing quality is 100%, 10 years EURUSD, and there is also a "forward test" available, this is Monitoring on MyFxBook









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