Average Directional Movement Index Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

Introduction

The Average Directional Movement Index Multi-Timeframe (ADX MTF) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides directional signals from all 21 standard timeframes, ranging from M1 to MN1.

For each timeframe, it displays a directional arrow object (`OBJ_ARROW`) using Wingdings character 108:

🟢 Green arrow = upward ADX signal

🔴 Red arrow = downward ADX signal

After gathering these signals, the indicator calculates a consensus summary using a unique logic:

If the number of **up** signals is greater than **down + 1**, the indicator plots a larger **Wingdings 217** upward arrow * If the number of **down** signals is greater than **up + 1**, it plots a larger **Wingdings 218** downward arrow

This enables traders to view a high-confidence trend direction based on multi-timeframe ADX analysis directly on the main chart.