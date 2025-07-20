From –3 % Drawdown to +11 % Profit in 15 Days — How DoIt GBP Master Passed a 100 k FTMO Challenge

“I thought the account was doomed the moment I dipped –3 % on day three… then the EA flipped the script.”
This is a fully verified, single‑run case‑study of DoIt GBP Master trading GBPUSD on a €100 k FTMO evaluation. In just 15 calendar days the EA reached the +10 % profit target, finishing at +11 % while never breaking past –3 % max drawdown — far below FTMO’s –10 % overall / –5 % daily limits.
1 · Two‑Minute Snapshot
|Metric
|FTMO Limit
|Result
|Target profit
|+10 %
|+11 %
|Max daily DD
|–5 %
|–2.1 %
|Max overall DD
|–10 %
|–3 %
2 · Why Most Traders Blow FTMO at the 5 % Daily Loss Line
- Over‑leveraged entries. Manual traders crank lot size after three wins, forgetting GBPUSD can spike 60 pips on a mid‑tier macro print.
- Martingale “recovery.” One red candle triggers doubling down, compounding loss instead of absorbing it.
- No daily kill‑switch. Hope is not a risk plan; equity drips below –5 % before discipline kicks in.
- Psychology meltdown. After breaching the soft drawdown, traders revenge‑trade and burn the rest.
DoIt GBP Master attacks the problem differently: automated position sizing fixed at 1 % per trade, a built‑in daily loss cap (default 3 %), and zero grid or martingale logic.
3 · Day‑by‑Day Timeline (Condensed)
|Day
|Key Event
|Balance
|Cumulative DD
|1
|EA starts 00:00 broker time, £0 open risk
|100 000 €
|0 %
|3
|London CPI surprise; two quick SLs hit (–1 R each)
|97 000 €
|–3 %
|4
|EA pauses after reaching daily cap (rule‑based)
|97 000 €
|–3 %
|5
|London breakout trade wins +2.3 R
|99 300 €
|–0.7 %
|6–9
|Three steadier wins, one break‑even
|102 800 €
|0 %
|10
|News‑filter skips BoE high‑vol spike
|102 800 €
|0 %
|11
|60 pip breakout, 1.8 R
|104 600 €
|0 %
|13
|Trailing stop captures 120 pips
|108 200 €
|0 %
|15
|Final 0.9 R winner → +11 % total
|111 000 €
|0 %
4 · Inside the Engine
4‑1 · Entry Logic (High‑Momentum Breakout)
- Instrument: GBPUSD only; session focus = London & early NY.
- Trigger: price closes beyond a dynamic range derived from multi‑day volatility.
- Confirmation: tick‑level liquidity scan prevents slippage entries during low depth.
4‑2 · Exit Logic (Hard SL + Volatility‑Based Trailing)
- Hard stop‑loss set at a multiple of current ATR (≈ 25–35 pips).
- Trailing stop engages after +1 R; step size expands/ contracts with ATR.
- No TP target; winners breathe until trailing hits.
4‑3 · Automated Risk Management — Core Defaults & User Options
|Parameter
|Status
|Notes
|Risk per trade
|User‑defined
|Choose your own %; EA auto‑sizes lots per trade.
|Daily loss cap
|User‑defined
|Optional safeguard; set any value or ‑‑ to disable.
|Max simultaneous trades
|Locked to 1 group
|EA may open a small basket (split entries) but never runs more than one active group at once.
Locking only the basket limit keeps exposure predictable while allowing you to adapt risk % and daily rules to your prop‑firm’s requirements.
4‑4 · Smart Recovery, Not Martingale
If a London breakout fails, GBP Master simply waits for fresh volatility. It never doubles lot size, never opens grids, and never “averages down.” That’s why the drawdown plateaued at –3 % instead of stair‑stepping deeper.
5 · Psychological Lessons from a 15‑Day Sprint
- Let the pause rule do its job. Day 3 felt brutal, but stopping at –3 % preserved emotional capital.
- One pair = one focus. GBPUSD volatility is unique; multi‑pair bots dilute edge and add noise.
- Trust the trailing. Cutting winners early adds churn; holding to trailing delivered the +120 pip haul that flipped the account.
“The hardest trade was doing nothing on Day 4. Watching the bot flatline saved me from a revenge short that would’ve nuked the account.” — anonymous trader
FAQ — Prop-Firm Compliance & Practicalities
|Question
|Answer (plain text)
|Does GBP Master respect FTMO’s 5 % daily drawdown limit?
|Yes. You set the daily-loss cap when loading the EA; once that figure is hit, the bot pauses for the rest of the broker day, so equity never breaches your chosen limit.
|Why does it trade only GBPUSD?
|Our live data shows a repeatable London-session volatility pattern unique to GBPUSD. Focusing on one pair avoids over-optimisation and keeps drawdown predictable.
|Can I change stop-loss size or indicators?
|No. Those parameters are locked to protect the strategy’s live edge and prevent curve-fitting. You can adjust risk %, daily-loss cap, and licence details only.
|How many trades can run at once?
|The EA limits itself to one active basket (group) at any time. That cap is hard-coded to keep exposure under control.
7 · Download your free Demo
👉 Go to the “DoIt GBP Master” product page on MQL5 and click “Download demo.”
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