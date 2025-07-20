From –3 % Drawdown to +11 % Profit in 15 Days — How DoIt GBP Master Passed a 100 k FTMO Challenge

“I thought the account was doomed the moment I dipped –3 % on day three… then the EA flipped the script.”

This is a fully verified, single‑run case‑study of DoIt GBP Master trading GBPUSD on a €100 k FTMO evaluation. In just 15 calendar days the EA reached the +10 % profit target, finishing at +11 % while never breaking past –3 % max drawdown — far below FTMO’s –10 % overall / –5 % daily limits.

1 · Two‑Minute Snapshot

Metric FTMO Limit Result Target profit +10 % +11 % Max daily DD –5 % –2.1 % Max overall DD –10 % –3 %

2 · Why Most Traders Blow FTMO at the 5 % Daily Loss Line

Over‑leveraged entries. Manual traders crank lot size after three wins, forgetting GBPUSD can spike 60 pips on a mid‑tier macro print. Martingale “recovery.” One red candle triggers doubling down, compounding loss instead of absorbing it. No daily kill‑switch. Hope is not a risk plan; equity drips below –5 % before discipline kicks in. Psychology meltdown. After breaching the soft drawdown, traders revenge‑trade and burn the rest.

DoIt GBP Master attacks the problem differently: automated position sizing fixed at 1 % per trade, a built‑in daily loss cap (default 3 %), and zero grid or martingale logic.

3 · Day‑by‑Day Timeline (Condensed)

Day Key Event Balance Cumulative DD 1 EA starts 00:00 broker time, £0 open risk 100 000 € 0 % 3 London CPI surprise; two quick SLs hit (–1 R each) 97 000 € –3 % 4 EA pauses after reaching daily cap (rule‑based) 97 000 € –3 % 5 London breakout trade wins +2.3 R 99 300 € –0.7 % 6–9 Three steadier wins, one break‑even 102 800 € 0 % 10 News‑filter skips BoE high‑vol spike 102 800 € 0 % 11 60 pip breakout, 1.8 R 104 600 € 0 % 13 Trailing stop captures 120 pips 108 200 € 0 % 15 Final 0.9 R winner → +11 % total 111 000 € 0 %

4 · Inside the Engine

4‑1 · Entry Logic (High‑Momentum Breakout)

Instrument: GBPUSD only; session focus = London & early NY.

GBPUSD only; session focus = London & early NY. Trigger: price closes beyond a dynamic range derived from multi‑day volatility.

price closes beyond a dynamic range derived from multi‑day volatility. Confirmation: tick‑level liquidity scan prevents slippage entries during low depth.

4‑2 · Exit Logic (Hard SL + Volatility‑Based Trailing)

Hard stop‑loss set at a multiple of current ATR (≈ 25–35 pips).

set at a multiple of current ATR (≈ 25–35 pips). Trailing stop engages after +1 R; step size expands/ contracts with ATR.

engages after +1 R; step size expands/ contracts with ATR. No TP target; winners breathe until trailing hits.

4‑3 · Automated Risk Management — Core Defaults & User Options

Parameter Status Notes Risk per trade User‑defined Choose your own %; EA auto‑sizes lots per trade. Daily loss cap User‑defined Optional safeguard; set any value or ‑‑ to disable. Max simultaneous trades Locked to 1 group EA may open a small basket (split entries) but never runs more than one active group at once.

Locking only the basket limit keeps exposure predictable while allowing you to adapt risk % and daily rules to your prop‑firm’s requirements.

4‑4 · Smart Recovery, Not Martingale

If a London breakout fails, GBP Master simply waits for fresh volatility. It never doubles lot size, never opens grids, and never “averages down.” That’s why the drawdown plateaued at –3 % instead of stair‑stepping deeper.

5 · Psychological Lessons from a 15‑Day Sprint

Let the pause rule do its job. Day 3 felt brutal, but stopping at –3 % preserved emotional capital. One pair = one focus. GBPUSD volatility is unique; multi‑pair bots dilute edge and add noise. Trust the trailing. Cutting winners early adds churn; holding to trailing delivered the +120 pip haul that flipped the account.

“The hardest trade was doing nothing on Day 4. Watching the bot flatline saved me from a revenge short that would’ve nuked the account.” — anonymous trader

FAQ — Prop-Firm Compliance & Practicalities

Question Answer (plain text) Does GBP Master respect FTMO’s 5 % daily drawdown limit? Yes. You set the daily-loss cap when loading the EA; once that figure is hit, the bot pauses for the rest of the broker day, so equity never breaches your chosen limit. Why does it trade only GBPUSD? Our live data shows a repeatable London-session volatility pattern unique to GBPUSD. Focusing on one pair avoids over-optimisation and keeps drawdown predictable. Can I change stop-loss size or indicators? No. Those parameters are locked to protect the strategy’s live edge and prevent curve-fitting. You can adjust risk %, daily-loss cap, and licence details only. How many trades can run at once? The EA limits itself to one active basket (group) at any time. That cap is hard-coded to keep exposure under control.

7 · Download your free Demo

👉 Go to the “DoIt GBP Master” product page on MQL5 and click “Download demo.”





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