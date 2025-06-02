MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner

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MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments.





Core Features:

MFI Period: Adjustable MFI calculation length (default: 14 ) to fine-tune responsiveness to market conditions.

Oversold/Overbought Zones: Custom levels for signal generation — 30.0 (Oversold) and 70.0 (Overbought).

Threshold Colors: Visual cues: Blue for oversold and Red for overbought conditions.

Time Frame to Use: Can operate on the current timeframe or pull data from higher timeframes (MTF logic optional).

Alert System: Receive customizable alerts (pop-up message, sound, email, or mobile notification).

How It Works

MFI Pulse Pro detects trade opportunities via:

Volume-Price Logic: MFI combines typical price and volume to measure flow intensity.

Dynamic Thresholds: Detects entry and exit from 30/70 levels to signal potential reversals.

Arrow Triggers: Optional arrows appear when key MFI events occur (e.g., crossing back into range).

Gap Controls: Control vertical offset with Upper Gap and Lower Gap settings (default: 0.5).

All signals are based on closed candles only to ensure maximum reliability.







Visual Aids and Alerts

Turn Alerts On: Enable or disable alerts globally (default: true ).

Alerts on Current Candle: Optionally trigger alerts on candles still forming (default: false ).

Alert Message: Show pop-up messages when conditions are met ( true ).

Alert Sound: Plays alert2.wav when triggered ( true ).

Send Notification: Option to send push notifications ( false ).

Send Email: Option to send email alerts (false).

Arrow Signals

Show Arrows: Enable or disable chart arrows (default: true ).

Arrow Placement: Control whether arrows appear on the first MTF bar or next (default: false ).

Arrows ID: Label for arrow objects ( mfi arrows1 ).

Arrows Color: Buy arrow color: LimeGreen, Sell arrow color: Red.









Compatibility and Usage Compatibility and Usage

Best Timeframes: Designed specifically for M1, M5, M15, and M30.

Full Instrument Coverage: Use it with Forex, metals, indices, crypto, and synthetic assets.

Use Cases: Ideal for scalping, intraday momentum trading, and volume-based entries.

MFI Pulse Pro offers traders a sharp edge by combining volume analysis with clear visual signals and flexible alerting. Stay focused, stay early, and stay informed.