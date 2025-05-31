Markets in the Madness: Tariffs, Trophies, and Triple Tops

UsdJpy

The UsdJpy pair is likely to decline in June as the Jpy strengthens following the newly clinched Japan-US steel deal, boosting confidence in the Japanese economy. On the other hand, the uncertainty still looms - both in markets and on the pitch. The excitement may not be muted ahead of today’s high-stakes PSG-Inter Champions League Final...



Technically, the triple top formation on the weekly chart suggests a bearish reversal, increasing the potential for further downside pressure. A break below key support levels could accelerate selling, with traders targeting lower levels amid risk-off Jpy demand. The Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts may limit Usd weakness, but Jpy appreciation could dominate near-term momentum. Expect increased volatility, with UsdJpy testing multi-week lows unless US data surprises to the upside. Overall, the bias remains bearish for June, with potential targets near 140.00-135.00 if the triple top pattern confirms.











Gold



Gold prices remain stubbornly elevated as political and economic uncertainty swirls — Trump’s defiant push for new tariffs, despite a court ruling against his earlier policy, fuels market unease. The US Consumer Confidence Index hitting a 5-year low underscores the mood: under Trump, unpredictability is the only certainty, and gold thrives in chaos.



Technically, Gold is overextended and ripe for a pullback — but June may defy logic as tariffs, legal battles, and weak sentiment delay the sell-off. Dips will likely be bought aggressively; traders see gold as a hedge against both policy whiplash and a potential Fed pivot if data deteriorates.



Outlook: Neutral-to-bullish for June. The metal should fall… just not yet.













EurUsd



The euro grinds higher as Europe’s political elite — more arrogantly self-assured than even Trump — dismiss his chaos as background noise. Their confidence isn’t misplaced: Trump’s legal wars and tariff tantrums now register as mere distractions. Last month’s election proved it: voters returned the Christian Democrats to power, betting on decades of prosperity over populist experiments. Stability, not spectacle, is the EU’s brand. Markets shrug off US uncertainty; Europe has bigger priorities. Even the Champions League final — tonight’s clash of PSG and Inter — follows the old script: fans will scream, curses will fly, and by midnight, life will go on.



Technicals favor EurUsd bulls. A clean break above 1.15 opens the path to 1.20, with dips likely shallow. The Euro doesn’t rally — it simply outlasts. Final note: If the match goes to penalties, expect more volatility in cable (GBP) than the euro. Some traditions run deeper than politics.











