Signal Zero – Momentum Oscillator



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Signal Zero is a momentum-based oscillator designed to help traders identify shifts in market sentiment through multi-layered analysis of moving averages, signal crossovers, and zero-line momentum transitions. The indicator is highly responsive, making it suitable for all timeframes and instruments, from scalping in M1 to long-term trend trading on D1 and beyond.





Core Features:

Dual Moving Average Engine: Calculates the difference between two customizable moving averages to identify acceleration and deceleration in price movement.

Calculates the difference between two customizable moving averages to identify acceleration and deceleration in price movement. Integrated Signal Line: A smoothed line based on the oscillator value helps clarify bullish and bearish crossover points.

A smoothed line based on the oscillator value helps clarify bullish and bearish crossover points. Slope Detection: Tracks the current momentum direction and triggers updates as soon as a slope shift is detected.

Tracks the current momentum direction and triggers updates as soon as a slope shift is detected. Zero-Line Filtering: Detects bullish or bearish market bias when the oscillator crosses above or below the zero level.

Detects bullish or bearish market bias when the oscillator crosses above or below the zero level. Color-Coded Histogram: Visually distinguishes between upward and downward momentum phases, aiding quick interpretation.





How It Works

Signal Zero identifies actionable moments through:

Oscillator Calculation: Measures the strength and direction of market momentum using fast and slow moving averages applied to median price.

Measures the strength and direction of market momentum using fast and slow moving averages applied to median price. Slope Shifts: When the oscillator starts rising or falling, a directional change is registered as the beginning of a potential market swing.

When the oscillator starts rising or falling, a directional change is registered as the beginning of a potential market swing. Signal Crosses: Bullish and bearish signals are generated when the oscillator crosses above or below its internal signal line.

Bullish and bearish signals are generated when the oscillator crosses above or below its internal signal line. Zero-Level Cross: Provides further confirmation by showing when momentum shifts from negative to positive territory or vice versa.

All calculations are performed on closed candles to ensure signal stability and reliability.















Visual Aids and Alerts

The indicator includes built-in visual and notification systems:

Green Histogram Bars: Indicate rising momentum (slope up).

Indicate rising momentum (slope up). Red Histogram Bars: Indicate falling momentum (slope down).

Indicate falling momentum (slope down). Gold Line: Represents the smoothed signal line for crossover detection.

Represents the smoothed signal line for crossover detection. Optional Buy/Sell Arrows: Appear on the price chart when specific momentum conditions are met (slope shift, signal cross, zero cross).

Appear on the price chart when specific momentum conditions are met (slope shift, signal cross, zero cross). Alert System: Triggers real-time notifications (pop-up, email, or sound) when new trading conditions are detected.







Compatibility and Usage

All Timeframes: Signal Zero adapts seamlessly from M1 to D1 and above, with no repainting or delayed signals.

Signal Zero adapts seamlessly from M1 to D1 and above, with no repainting or delayed signals. Universal Instrument Support: Works on all Forex pairs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic assets.

Works on all Forex pairs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic assets. Ideal Trading Styles: Suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and trend-following systems.

Signal Zero empowers traders with a structured, multi-layered momentum view that simplifies decision making in any market environment.