ClearView Trend Finder best indicator for easy and smart trading !

ClearView Trend Finder — Can You See How Clear It Is?









Have you ever felt like your chart is full of noise? Too many indicators, crossed signals, and lines that only complicate the analysis?





ClearView Trend Finder completely eliminates that visual clutter and lets you focus on the only thing that really matters: the clear trend.



This system transforms the chart into a clean, precise view that never repaints or changes. Each candle is filtered to show only the dominant market direction. These aren't ordinary candles—they’re specially designed to remove noise and highlight the real trend. In the top-right corner, a label clearly shows whether the primary trend is up (UPTREND) or down (DOWNTREND), with no need for interpretation.



As you can see, it's simple: no effort, no guesswork, no confusion. Internally, the indicator performs complex calculations so the trader can operate with a clean and direct view.













It’s ideal for beginner traders, as applying the indicator to the chart will display exactly what you see in the example images. It’s also perfect for traders who value operational simplicity: no unnecessary elements, no complicated systems, and essential information always visible.



How to Use It?

ClearView Trend Finder adapts to both beginner and experienced traders, offering different ways to use it depending on your trading style.

For beginners or swing traders:

The main recommendation is to trade in the direction of the trend shown in the top-right corner. This way, you align with the market's main movement, increasing your chances of success and reducing operational uncertainty.

Buy example:

The label shows UPTREND .

. Candles begin turning bullish (an alert is triggered on the first closed candle with a color change: Potential Trend Beginning).

This is a good time to enter a buy trade, following the dominant market direction.

Sell example:

The label shows DOWNTREND .

. Candles begin turning bearish (the alert is triggered on the first closed candle with the new color).

This is a good time to enter a sell trade, aligned with the main trend.

For advanced traders or scalpers:

It’s also possible to trade against the main trend, especially when identifying a clear pullback on the chart.

Countertrend example (scalping):

The label shows DOWNTREND .

. However, a bullish candle appears, triggering an alert.

In this case, you may enter a short-term buy anticipating a pullback, knowing it’s likely a temporary move before the main downtrend resumes.

This approach requires more experience and tighter risk management, but it allows taking advantage of quick opportunities on lower timeframes.

Settings:

ClearView Trend Finder includes several configurable parameters in the Inputs tab of the indicator settings.













Smoothing and candle settings:

Use a Zero-Lag Exponential Averaging: enables/disables zero-lag smoothing. Recommended to keep it true for a better visual response.

enables/disables zero-lag smoothing. Recommended to keep it true for a better visual response. Averaging Period: defines the smoothing period. Higher values make candle transitions smoother. Default: 3.

Timeframe-specific configuration:

The indicator allows you to customize the fast and slow moving averages used to detect the overall trend depending on the chart’s timeframe.

Example:

In M15: FastMA_M15 = 21 , SlowMA_M15 = 89

In H1: FastMA_H1 = 55 , SlowMA_H1 = 200

Important:

On instruments like XAUUSD (gold), which are highly volatile, the default values may not reflect the overall trend properly.

In these cases, it is recommended to adjust the moving averages:

Reduce the values for quicker response.

Increase them for greater stability.

Not sure how to configure it for a specific instrument or timeframe? Feel free to contact me directly.

Alert parameters:

EnablePopupAlert: shows a pop-up window with sound when a change is detected.

shows a pop-up window with sound when a change is detected. EnableEmailAlert: sends an email when a signal is generated.

sends an email when a signal is generated. EnablePushAlert: sends a push notification to your mobile device.

Visual options (Chart Styler):

ShowGrid: enable/disable the chart grid.

enable/disable the chart grid. ChartBackgroundColor: background color of the chart.

background color of the chart. ChartForegroundColor: color for axes, scales, and text.

color for axes, scales, and text. ShowVolumes: show or hide volume.

show or hide volume. VolumeColor: color of the volume histogram.

color of the volume histogram. UpTrendColor and DownTrendColor: colors for the UPTREND or DOWNTREND labels.

You can also easily customize the bullish, bearish, and doji candle colors from the Colors tab.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does this indicator repaint?

No. ClearView Trend Finder does not repaint or modify candles after they close. The signal remains fixed.

Can I use it on any instrument?

Yes. It works with all currency pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and any asset available from your broker.

For highly volatile instruments like XAUUSD or BTC, it’s recommended to adjust the moving averages for better accuracy.

Is it suitable for beginners?

Yes. It's designed so anyone can identify the trend just by looking at the chart. No prior experience or technical knowledge is needed.

Can I use it for countertrend trading?

Yes, but it’s best to aim for smaller targets, since it’s usually a temporary pullback and not a full reversal.

Which timeframes does it work best on?

It works on all timeframes, from M1 to MN1. The choice depends on your trading style.



