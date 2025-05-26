Gold Avenger Manual Guide

Gold Avenger Expert Advisor Manual
1. Trade Comment
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Purpose: Customize the trade comment to distinguish trades made by Gold Avenger from other expert advisors.
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Default: "Gold Avenger"
2. Information Panel
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Show Info Panel: Enable or disable the on-screen information panel.
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Note: Disabling the panel can help reduce MT5 resource usage.
3. Lot Size Settings
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Autolot Type: Choose the method for calculating lot sizes:
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Fixed Money Size: Specify the amount of capital used to calculate the lot size.
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Example: Balance = $1000, Fixed Money Size = $200
→ Lot = (1000 / 200) × 0.01 = 0.05
→ The lot size increases by 0.01 for every additional $200.
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Fixed Lot Size: Enter a fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01).
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Risk Per Trade (%): Define the percentage of your balance to risk per trade (default: 10%).
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Maximum Lots: Set the maximum allowable lot size per trade.
4. Recovery Settings
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Lot Recovery Factor: Multiplier used to increase lot size after a losing trade.
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Set to 0 to disable this feature.
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5. Stoploss and Takeprofit Settings
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Stop Loss (pips): Set the stop loss distance in pips.
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Take Profit (pips): Set the take profit distance in pips.
6. Trailing Stop Settings
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Trailing: Enable or disable the trailing stop feature.
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Trailing Start (pips): The profit distance (in pips) at which trailing begins.
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Trailing Step (pips): The step size (in pips) for adjusting the stop.
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Virtual Trailing: Enable or disable virtual trailing (done without broker-side visibility).
7. Break Even Settings
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Break Even: Enable or disable break-even functionality.
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Break Even Start (pips): Distance in profit at which break-even starts.
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Break Even Step (pips): How much beyond break-even the stop should be moved.
8. Time Control
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Purpose: Restrict trading to specific hours or days.
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Trade Start Time: Time when trading begins.
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Trade End Time: Time when trading stops.
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Trade Days: Enable or disable trading on specific weekdays (Monday–Friday).
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Close All Trades at End of Time: Automatically close all positions and pending orders at the end of the trading period.
9. News Filter
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News Filter: Enable or disable the filter to avoid trading around major news events.
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Stop Trading Before News: Stop trading a defined number of minutes before the news.
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Stop Trading After News: Resume trading a defined number of minutes after the news.
10. Broker Settings
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Max Spread (pips): Maximum allowed spread to open trades.
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Max Slippage (pips): Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.
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Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA to track and manage its trades.