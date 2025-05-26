Gold Avenger Manual Guide
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Gold Avenger Manual Guide

26 May 2025, 14:10
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Gold Avenger Expert Advisor Manual

1. Trade Comment

  • Purpose: Customize the trade comment to distinguish trades made by Gold Avenger from other expert advisors.

  • Default: "Gold Avenger"

2. Information Panel

  • Show Info Panel: Enable or disable the on-screen information panel.

  • Note: Disabling the panel can help reduce MT5 resource usage.

3. Lot Size Settings

  • Autolot Type: Choose the method for calculating lot sizes:

    • Fixed Money Size: Specify the amount of capital used to calculate the lot size.

      • Example: Balance = $1000, Fixed Money Size = $200
        → Lot = (1000 / 200) × 0.01 = 0.05
        → The lot size increases by 0.01 for every additional $200.

    • Fixed Lot Size: Enter a fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01).

    • Risk Per Trade (%): Define the percentage of your balance to risk per trade (default: 10%).

  • Maximum Lots: Set the maximum allowable lot size per trade.

4. Recovery Settings

  • Lot Recovery Factor: Multiplier used to increase lot size after a losing trade.

    • Set to 0 to disable this feature.

5. Stoploss and Takeprofit Settings

  • Stop Loss (pips): Set the stop loss distance in pips.

  • Take Profit (pips): Set the take profit distance in pips.

6. Trailing Stop Settings

  • Trailing: Enable or disable the trailing stop feature.

  • Trailing Start (pips): The profit distance (in pips) at which trailing begins.

  • Trailing Step (pips): The step size (in pips) for adjusting the stop.

  • Virtual Trailing: Enable or disable virtual trailing (done without broker-side visibility).

7. Break Even Settings

  • Break Even: Enable or disable break-even functionality.

  • Break Even Start (pips): Distance in profit at which break-even starts.

  • Break Even Step (pips): How much beyond break-even the stop should be moved.

8. Time Control

  • Purpose: Restrict trading to specific hours or days.

  • Trade Start Time: Time when trading begins.

  • Trade End Time: Time when trading stops.

  • Trade Days: Enable or disable trading on specific weekdays (Monday–Friday).

  • Close All Trades at End of Time: Automatically close all positions and pending orders at the end of the trading period.

9. News Filter

  • News Filter: Enable or disable the filter to avoid trading around major news events.

  • Stop Trading Before News: Stop trading a defined number of minutes before the news.

  • Stop Trading After News: Resume trading a defined number of minutes after the news.

10. Broker Settings

  • Max Spread (pips): Maximum allowed spread to open trades.

  • Max Slippage (pips): Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA to track and manage its trades.