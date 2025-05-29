The EA Checklist (Preview): 4 Critical Questions to Ask Before You Trust a Trading Bot

🤖 A Pretty Backtest Doesn’t Mean It’s Safe

You’ve seen the screenshots:

📈 99% win rates

📈 Flawless equity curves

📈 “Proven strategies” from 2020–2023...

And then what happens in live trading?

Boom.

Drawdown.

Confidence shattered.

Let’s be clear:

Most traders don’t fail because they picked the wrong market —

They fail because they trusted the wrong bot.

This is your warning label.

Here are 4 critical questions every trader should ask before letting an EA touch real money.

✅ EA Reliability: Start With These 4 Questions

1. What Happens After a Loss?

Most EAs dodge this question — and for good reason:

They don't handle losses well.

Do they:

Scale up instantly to “recover”?

Double lot size in desperation?

Enter another trade without logic?

Or do they:

Pause

Adjust with intention

Stick to a clear recovery framework?

If there’s no calm, controlled loss response,

👉 you’re not trading — you’re gambling with automation.

2. Is the Stop Loss Based on Logic — or Just a Number?

A 30-pip SL might work on EURUSD.

On gold? That’s just noise.

Smart bots:

Use candle-based SLs

Adapt to recent volatility

Exit based on market structure

If an EA doesn’t explain its stop logic with clarity,

👉 it’s not ready for real conditions.

3. How Often Does It Trade?

Trade frequency reveals intent.

EAs that fire 5–10 times a day on volatile pairs like XAUUSD aren’t precision tools — they’re just hoping something hits.

One clean setup a day beats 10 random stabs every time.

Reliable bots are patient, selective, and repeatable.

4. Is Risk Defined — or Based on Hope?

Fixed lot sizes? Compounding volume after wins?

“Dynamic risk” with no logic?

That’s how accounts blow up.

Smart bots define risk like this:

“Each trade risks 1.0–1.5% of the account — no more, no less.”

If your EA can’t explain its risk math in one sentence,

👉 it’s not managing risk — it’s winging it.

🔓 There’s More — But You’ll Want the Full Checklist

These are just 4 of the 7 key checkpoints I use when evaluating any trading bot — whether I’m testing someone else’s EA or refining my own.

In the full checklist, you’ll uncover:

The #1 logic flaw that makes gold bots look good… right before they fail

that makes gold bots look good… right before they fail The emotional red flag most traders miss — until it’s too late

most traders miss — until it’s too late The SL/TP trap that creates a false sense of control

👉 Get the full EA Checklist here — just drop your email and I’ll send it instantly.

📥 Inside the Checklist, You’ll Get:

7 common logic flaws that break gold bots

How to tell if your SL/TP system actually makes sense

The exact checklist I use to audit any EA before going live

Short. Clear. Real-world.

It might save your next account.

💡 What About My Own Bots?

I don’t build bots to impress in a screenshot.

I build bots to hold up in live markets.

Both DoIt GBP Master and DoIt Gold Guardian are designed using the principles in this checklist:

✅ One trade per day — max

✅ Candle-based trailing stop loss

✅ Controlled risk per trade (defined by %)

✅ Smart volume adjustments after loss — no Martingale, no grid

You can use the checklist to audit any EA you're considering...

Or you can just start with bots that already pass every test.

🚀 Ready to Trade With Bots That Are Actually Built Right?

👉 Get DoIt GBP Master + DoIt Gold Guardian FREE

Two bots. One mindset.

Built for consistency, emotional control, and real market survival.



