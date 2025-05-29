The EA Checklist (Preview): 4 Critical Questions to Ask Before You Trust a Trading Bot

🤖 A Pretty Backtest Doesn’t Mean It’s Safe
You’ve seen the screenshots:
📈 99% win rates
📈 Flawless equity curves
📈 “Proven strategies” from 2020–2023...
And then what happens in live trading?
Boom.
Drawdown.
Confidence shattered.
Let’s be clear:
Most traders don’t fail because they picked the wrong market —
They fail because they trusted the wrong bot.
This is your warning label.
Here are 4 critical questions every trader should ask before letting an EA touch real money.
✅ EA Reliability: Start With These 4 Questions
1. What Happens After a Loss?
Most EAs dodge this question — and for good reason:
They don't handle losses well.
Do they:
- Scale up instantly to “recover”?
- Double lot size in desperation?
- Enter another trade without logic?
Or do they:
- Pause
- Adjust with intention
- Stick to a clear recovery framework?
If there’s no calm, controlled loss response,
👉 you’re not trading — you’re gambling with automation.
2. Is the Stop Loss Based on Logic — or Just a Number?
A 30-pip SL might work on EURUSD.
On gold? That’s just noise.
Smart bots:
- Use candle-based SLs
- Adapt to recent volatility
- Exit based on market structure
If an EA doesn’t explain its stop logic with clarity,
👉 it’s not ready for real conditions.
3. How Often Does It Trade?
Trade frequency reveals intent.
EAs that fire 5–10 times a day on volatile pairs like XAUUSD aren’t precision tools — they’re just hoping something hits.
One clean setup a day beats 10 random stabs every time.
Reliable bots are patient, selective, and repeatable.
4. Is Risk Defined — or Based on Hope?
Fixed lot sizes? Compounding volume after wins?
“Dynamic risk” with no logic?
That’s how accounts blow up.
Smart bots define risk like this:
“Each trade risks 1.0–1.5% of the account — no more, no less.”
If your EA can’t explain its risk math in one sentence,
👉 it’s not managing risk — it’s winging it.
🔓 There’s More — But You’ll Want the Full Checklist
These are just 4 of the 7 key checkpoints I use when evaluating any trading bot — whether I’m testing someone else’s EA or refining my own.
In the full checklist, you’ll uncover:
- The #1 logic flaw that makes gold bots look good… right before they fail
- The emotional red flag most traders miss — until it’s too late
- The SL/TP trap that creates a false sense of control
👉 Get the full EA Checklist here — just drop your email and I’ll send it instantly.
📥 Inside the Checklist, You’ll Get:
- 7 common logic flaws that break gold bots
- How to tell if your SL/TP system actually makes sense
- The exact checklist I use to audit any EA before going live
Short. Clear. Real-world.
It might save your next account.
💡 What About My Own Bots?
I don’t build bots to impress in a screenshot.
I build bots to hold up in live markets.
Both DoIt GBP Master and DoIt Gold Guardian are designed using the principles in this checklist:
✅ One trade per day — max
✅ Candle-based trailing stop loss
✅ Controlled risk per trade (defined by %)
✅ Smart volume adjustments after loss — no Martingale, no grid
You can use the checklist to audit any EA you're considering...
Or you can just start with bots that already pass every test.
🚀 Ready to Trade With Bots That Are Actually Built Right?
👉 Get DoIt GBP Master + DoIt Gold Guardian FREE
Two bots. One mindset.
Built for consistency, emotional control, and real market survival.