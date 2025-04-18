ECHOTRADE TELEGRAM COPIER - SETUP AND INSTALLATION GUIDE FOR MT4 & MT5 VERSIONS

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Introduction
The EchoTrade Telegram Copier is a powerful and flexible tool designed to automate the copying of trading signals from Telegram directly into MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're following signal providers, managing multiple accounts, or running a fund, this copier ensures instant, accurate, and hassle-free trade execution—eliminating manual errors and delays.
With advanced signal parsing, risk management, and trade execution controls, EchoTrade is built for traders who demand precision, speed, and reliability.
Key Features
1. Universal Telegram Signal Compatibility
- Works with any Telegram channel or group
- Handles various signal formats, including entry prices, stop-loss (SL), take-profit (TP), and trade modifications.
2. Multi-Channel & Multi-MT4/5 Support
- Copy trades from multiple Telegram channels into multiple MT4/MT5 accounts simultaneously.
3. Advanced Signal Interpretation
- Customizable keyword detection for:
- Entry points (e.g., "buy now," "sell at," "entry zone")
- Stop-loss & take-profit levels (e.g., "SL @ 1.2000," "TP1: 1.2100")
- Order modifications (e.g., "move SL to breakeven," "close half position")
- Supports range-based entries (first, average, or second price).
4. Flexible Risk & Lot Management
- Multiple lot-sizing modes:
- Fixed lots
- Risk-based (% of account balance)
- Symbol-specific lots
- Dynamic lots per TP level
- Stop-loss & take-profit handling:
- Follow signal SL/TP or use custom values
- Reject trades without SL/TP (optional)
5. Smart Trade Execution & Risk Controls
- Slippage handling (pending orders or ignore signals outside range).
- Breakeven & trailing stop automation.
- Daily/weekly/monthly loss limits (stop trading if thresholds are hit).
- Time-based trading filters (execute only during specified hours).
Setup & Installation
1. Requirements
- Windows 8/10/11 or Windows Server 2012 R2+ (No Windows 7 support).
- MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 installed.
- Telegram account (must be a member of the signal channel).
2. Installation Steps
- Download the zip file,nstall the EchoTrade Telegram Copier Windows Installer Package (Windows .msi package) and run the exe
- This bridges Telegram and MT4/MT5 for signal transmission
- Always run this file as administrator
- Do not close this application while the EA is running
- Add the EchoTrade EA to MT4/MT5:
- Attach the EA to one chart per channel (supports multi-pair copying).
- Configure Telegram Channels:
- Enter the Chat ID of the signal source.
- Use the EchoTrade interface to:
- Add/remove channels
- Refresh signal lists
- Log out if needed
3. Configuration Guide
The EA comes with extensive input parameters, including:
- Signal parsing rules (keywords for entries, SL, TP)
- Risk settings (lot size, max daily losses)
- Execution controls (slippage, retries, pending order expiry)
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Get full input configuration guide here
How It Works
- Signal Detection: The windows executable scans Telegram messages for trade signals.
- Parsing & Validation: Extracts entry, SL, TP, and order type based on keywords.
- Execution: Places trades in MT5 with minimal latency.
- Trade Management: Handles modifications, partial closes, and breakeven automatically.
Why Choose EchoTrade?
- ✔ Eliminates Manual Trading – No more missed signals or execution delays.
- ✔ Fully Customizable – Adapts to any signal format and trading style.
- ✔ Secure & Reliable – Built-in risk controls protect your account.
Purchase the full MT4 EA here
Purchase the full MT5 EA here
Get the windows installer package here
Free trial versions for MT4 and MT5 are attached
N.B: Please ensure to run the windows application on your computer to confirm compatibility before purchasing the EA
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