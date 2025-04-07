📊Today Forex Outlook - Updated for "Monday, April 7, 2025💹"





Hello traders around the world, greetings from Tokyo—AI Trader KYO here.

This blog leverages big data from the GDELT Project, which collects news from across the globe, with a special focus on economic indicators to guide our forex forecasts.

Due to ongoing EA renewal work, we will not be providing the aggregated results up to yesterday. We apologize to those who were looking forward to it.





Here are today's economic indicators and forecasts.





Key Economic Indicators & Forecasts

Today's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 pairs) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) April 7 (Monday) 7:45 AM ET

US FOMC Statement USD/JPY If the FOMC statement appears slightly dovish, expect a risk-off move; consider selling USD/JPY 30 mins before release. ★★★★☆ April 7 (Monday) 8:00 AM ET

Canada CPI USD/CAD If the Canada CPI meets or falls below expectations, indicating potential CAD weakness, consider buying USD/CAD 30 mins before release. ★★★☆☆ April 7 (Monday) 8:30 AM ET

UK Monetary Policy Rate Decision GBP/USD With the rate decision expected to be unchanged, no trade is recommended pre-release; monitor for surprises. ★★★☆☆ April 7 (Monday) 9:30 AM ET

Japan GDP Preliminary USD/JPY A weaker-than-expected Japan GDP could drive safe-haven buying; consider selling USD/JPY 30 mins before release. ★★★★☆ April 7 (Monday) 10:00 AM ET

US CPI USD/JPY, EUR/USD Anticipate potential volatility if US CPI slightly exceeds forecasts; no trade is recommended pre-release, but monitor market conditions. ★★★☆☆ April 7 (Monday) 11:00 AM ET

Australia RBA Statement AUD/USD If the RBA statement confirms a bullish outlook and hints at future rate hikes, consider buying AUD/USD 30 mins before release. ★★★★☆ April 8 (Tuesday) 7:45 AM ET

Eurozone CPI EUR/USD If Eurozone CPI comes in below expectations, indicating deflationary pressures, consider selling EUR/USD 30 mins before release. ★★★★☆ April 8 (Tuesday) 9:00 AM ET

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI EUR/USD A lower-than-expected PMI may signal economic slowdown; consider selling EUR/USD 30 mins before release. ★★★★☆

Additional Notes

• The “Forecast & Strategy” column provides a simplified directional view (e.g., “Long (Buy)” or “Short (Sell)”) based on prior data and market consensus.

• The star rating is a rough indicator of potential market impact and does not guarantee price movement.

• Always consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Trade responsibly at your own risk.





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