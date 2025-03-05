Gold Fighter MT5 - Manual instruction

Step 1: Open the Strategy Tester
Once your Expert Advisor (EA) is installed, you can begin testing it:
- Open MT5 and navigate to View > Strategy Tester.
- In the Strategy Tester window, select the Expert Advisor tab on the right side.
- Choose Gold Fighter MT5 from the Market options.
Step 2: Adjust Input Settings
Click the Inputs tab to configure the settings before running the test.
1. GMT Time Zone
The EA operates in GMT+2 time zone. To ensure proper functionality, you should use a broker with GMT+2 time zone, such as:
- IC Markets
- Exness
- XM
- …….
2. Scale-up Risk
- Default Value: true
- Function:
- If enabled ( true ), the EA will increase the lot size based on the growth of account capital.
- If disabled ( false ), the EA will maintain the risk level same at intial risk at all times, resulting in a stable equity curve.
3. Risk level (1 to 10)
- Risk = 1, meaning very low risk.
- Risk = 5, meaning high risk.
- From 6 to 10: extremely high risk. Make sure you are backtesting with it before deploying trading on the live data.
- Use an account with leverage of at least 1:50.
4. Comment
- Default Value: "Gold Fighter MT5"
- Function: A trade comment attached to each order, making it easier to identify trades executed by this EA.
5. Maximum Spread
- This is a spread filter, with a default value of 30 points for Gold (2-digit pricing).
- If your broker uses 3-digit pricing for Gold, you must set Maximum Spread = 300 points to ensure proper trade execution.
6. Magic Number
- Function: A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, preventing conflicts with other EAs running on the same account.
- Note: If running multiple instances of the EA, set different Magic Numbers to avoid trade interference.
Timeframe Chart: M1 is recommended.
Prop firm: The EA uses a randomized algorithm to open new positions, with a combination of 170 unique trade entry times. This ensures that your trades are not the same as any other user utilizing this EA.
Step 3: Run the Test:
- Click the Settings tab to set the test period and timeframe.
- Click the green Start button in the bottom-right corner.
Trading Gold Fighter MT5 EA with Live market
Step 1: Enable Algo/Auto Trading
Ensure live trading is activated:
- Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
- Enable Allow Algo Trading.
-
Off:
-
On:
Step 2: VPS Setup
- Make sure that your PC is ON 24/7 if you are not using a VPS service!It’s highly recommended that you use a VPS!
- If you are using a MQL5 VPS, make sure you have migrated the EA successfully to the VPS before closing the terminal on your PC!
- After you have successfully migrated to the VPS, Auto Trading automatically turns OFF on the terminal (and it should stay OFF)
Q&A
Q: How do I ensure Gold Fighter MT5 EA is running correctly?
A: Check the top-right corner of the chart. The EA name should be visible with Algo Trading activated.
Q: Can I use this EA for prop firm challenges?
A: Yes, but adjust the risk level accordingly.
Q: How do I adjust EA settings for a broker with a different server time?
A: Open Market Watch (CTRL+M) to check your broker’s time and adjust the EA settings accordingly.
Q: Is there a demo available?
A: Yes, download the demo and backtest it using the Strategy Tester.
Q: Why isn’t my EA placing trades?
A: Ensure Algo Trading is enabled. If issues persist, contact support.
Q: Can I restart the EA?
A: No. Restarting disrupts active trades and the EA’s strategy. Keep it running 24/7, preferably on a VPS.
Q: How do I update the EA?
A: Go to My Purchases in MetaTrader and click Update. If using a VPS, re-migrate the updated version.