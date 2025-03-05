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Gold Fighter MT5 - Manual instruction

5 March 2025, 08:39
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
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Gold Fighter MT5 Testing Gold Fighter MT5 EA with Strategy Tester

Step 1: Open the Strategy Tester

Once your Expert Advisor (EA) is installed, you can begin testing it:

  1. Open MT5 and navigate to View > Strategy Tester.
  2. In the Strategy Tester window, select the Expert Advisor tab on the right side.
  3. Choose Gold Fighter MT5 from the Market options.

Step 2: Adjust Input Settings

Click the Inputs tab to configure the settings before running the test.

1. GMT Time Zone

The EA operates in GMT+2 time zone. To ensure proper functionality, you should use a broker with GMT+2 time zone, such as:

  • IC Markets
  • Exness
  • XM
  • …….

2. Scale-up Risk

  • Default Value: true
  • Function:
    • If enabled ( true ), the EA will increase the lot size based on the growth of account capital.
    • If disabled ( false ), the EA will maintain the risk level same at intial risk at all times, resulting in a stable equity curve.

3. Risk level (1 to 10)

  • Risk = 1, meaning very low risk.
  • Risk = 5, meaning high risk.
  • From 6 to 10: extremely high risk. Make sure you are backtesting with it before deploying trading on the live data.
  • Use an account with leverage of at least 1:50.

4. Comment

  • Default Value: "Gold Fighter MT5"
  • Function: A trade comment attached to each order, making it easier to identify trades executed by this EA.

5. Maximum Spread

  • This is a spread filter, with a default value of 30 points for Gold (2-digit pricing).
  • If your broker uses 3-digit pricing for Gold, you must set Maximum Spread = 300 points to ensure proper trade execution.

6. Magic Number

  • Function: A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, preventing conflicts with other EAs running on the same account.
  • Note: If running multiple instances of the EA, set different Magic Numbers to avoid trade interference.

Timeframe Chart: M1 is recommended.

Prop firm: The EA uses a randomized algorithm to open new positions, with a combination of 170 unique trade entry times. This ensures that your trades are not the same as any other user utilizing this EA.

Step 3: Run the Test:

  1. Click the Settings tab to set the test period and timeframe.
  2. Click the green Start button in the bottom-right corner.

Trading Gold Fighter MT5 EA with Live market

Step 1: Enable Algo/Auto Trading

Ensure live trading is activated:

  • Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  • Enable Allow Algo Trading.

  1. Off:


  2. On:


Step 2: VPS Setup

  • Make sure that your PC is ON 24/7 if you are not using a VPS service!It’s highly recommended that you use a VPS!
  • If you are using a MQL5 VPS, make sure you have migrated the EA successfully to the VPS before closing the terminal on your PC!
    • After you have successfully migrated to the VPS, Auto Trading automatically turns OFF on the terminal (and it should stay OFF)

Q&A

Q: How do I ensure Gold Fighter MT5 EA is running correctly?

A: Check the top-right corner of the chart. The EA name should be visible with Algo Trading activated.

Q: Can I use this EA for prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, but adjust the risk level accordingly.

Q: How do I adjust EA settings for a broker with a different server time?

A: Open Market Watch (CTRL+M) to check your broker’s time and adjust the EA settings accordingly.

Q: Is there a demo available?

A: Yes, download the demo and backtest it using the Strategy Tester.

Q: Why isn’t my EA placing trades?

A: Ensure Algo Trading is enabled. If issues persist, contact support.

Q: Can I restart the EA?

A: No. Restarting disrupts active trades and the EA’s strategy. Keep it running 24/7, preferably on a VPS.

Q: How do I update the EA?

A: Go to My Purchases in MetaTrader and click Update. If using a VPS, re-migrate the updated version.


Files:
using.set  3 kb
#XAU/USD robot, gold trading EA, low-risk gold strategy