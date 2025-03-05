Gold Fighter MT5 - Manual instruction

Step 1: Open the Strategy Tester

Once your Expert Advisor (EA) is installed, you can begin testing it:

Open MT5 and navigate to View > Strategy Tester. In the Strategy Tester window, select the Expert Advisor tab on the right side. Choose Gold Fighter MT5 from the Market options.

Step 2: Adjust Input Settings

Click the Inputs tab to configure the settings before running the test.

1. GMT Time Zone





The EA operates in GMT+2 time zone. To ensure proper functionality, you should use a broker with GMT+2 time zone, such as:

IC Markets

Exness

XM

…….

2. Scale-up Risk

Default Value: true

Function: If enabled ( true ), the EA will increase the lot size based on the growth of account capital. If disabled ( false ), the EA will maintain the risk level same at intial risk at all times, resulting in a stable equity curve.



3. Risk level (1 to 10)

Risk = 1, meaning very low risk.

Risk = 5, meaning high risk.

From 6 to 10: extremely high risk. Make sure you are backtesting with it before deploying trading on the live data.

Use an account with leverage of at least 1:50.

4. Comment

Default Value : "Gold Fighter MT5"

: "Gold Fighter MT5" Function: A trade comment attached to each order, making it easier to identify trades executed by this EA.

5. Maximum Spread

This is a spread filter , with a default value of 30 points for Gold (2-digit pricing).

, with a default value of for If your broker uses 3-digit pricing for Gold, you must set Maximum Spread = 300 points to ensure proper trade execution.

6. Magic Number

Function : A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, preventing conflicts with other EAs running on the same account.

: A unique identifier for trades opened by this EA, preventing conflicts with other EAs running on the same account. Note: If running multiple instances of the EA, set different Magic Numbers to avoid trade interference.

Timeframe Chart: M1 is recommended.

Prop firm: The EA uses a randomized algorithm to open new positions, with a combination of 170 unique trade entry times. This ensures that your trades are not the same as any other user utilizing this EA.

Step 3: Run the Test:

Click the Settings tab to set the test period and timeframe. Click the green Start button in the bottom-right corner.

Trading Gold Fighter MT5 EA with Live market

Step 1: Enable Algo/Auto Trading

Ensure live trading is activated:

Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

> > . Enable Allow Algo Trading.

Off:

On:



Step 2: VPS Setup

Make sure that your PC is ON 24/7 if you are not using a VPS service!It’s highly recommended that you use a VPS!

If you are using a MQL5 VPS, make sure you have migrated the EA successfully to the VPS before closing the terminal on your PC! After you have successfully migrated to the VPS, Auto Trading automatically turns OFF on the terminal (and it should stay OFF)



Q&A

Q: How do I ensure Gold Fighter MT5 EA is running correctly?

A: Check the top-right corner of the chart. The EA name should be visible with Algo Trading activated.

Q: Can I use this EA for prop firm challenges?

A: Yes, but adjust the risk level accordingly.

Q: How do I adjust EA settings for a broker with a different server time?

A: Open Market Watch (CTRL+M) to check your broker’s time and adjust the EA settings accordingly.

Q: Is there a demo available?

A: Yes, download the demo and backtest it using the Strategy Tester.

Q: Why isn’t my EA placing trades?

A: Ensure Algo Trading is enabled. If issues persist, contact support.

Q: Can I restart the EA?

A: No. Restarting disrupts active trades and the EA’s strategy. Keep it running 24/7, preferably on a VPS.

Q: How do I update the EA?

A: Go to My Purchases in MetaTrader and click Update. If using a VPS, re-migrate the updated version.



