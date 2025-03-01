































































Guide to Getting an API from OpenRouter





Visit OpenRouter's Website First, head over to OpenRouter's website:

https://openrouter.ai.





Sign Up or Log In If you don’t have an account, click on "Sign Up" and register using your email or a third-party service like Google or GitHub.

If you already have an account, log in with your credentials.

Go to the API Section After logging in, look for the "API" section in your dashboard.

It’s usually located in your account settings or on the main page.

Create an API Key In the API section, find an option like "Generate API Key" or "Create New Key".

Click on it to generate a new API key. Make sure to copy and save this key in a secure place, as you’ll need it to make API requests.