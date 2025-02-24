Is Ishin's Free High School Education a Support for Youth or an Election Strategy? Examining the Impact of J-MIRAI and E

The high school free education policy proposed by Ishin has sparked widespread debate. Is it genuine educational support, or just an election strategy? This article explores the current state and challenges of free high school education, the increase in foreign students due to J-MIRAI, and the balance of educational policies.





Current State of High Schools

Currently, public high school tuition in Japan is practically free, and private high schools have financial support programs based on household income. Ishin aims to expand this system further, pushing for tuition-free education, including private high schools. The goal is to eliminate economic disparities in education and enhance freedom of choice between public and private schools. However, concerns have been raised about potential issues such as declining enrollment in public high schools and widening educational disparities.

Possibility of a Subsidy Business

Additionally, there is no clear data proving that free high school education contributes to academic improvement. While free education has already been implemented in Osaka, its impact on academic performance has not been fully verified. Some concerns include the rise of schools that prioritize easy graduation over academic rigor and potential misuse of financial aid by increasing the number of foreign students.

Former Prime Minister Kishida's J-MIRAI

Furthermore, the "J-MIRAI" program, announced by former Prime Minister Kishida in 2023, aims to send 500,000 Japanese students abroad and accept 400,000 foreign students by 2033, promoting the internationalization of education. However, it is essential to consider how such initiatives might fuel the commercialization of foreign student enrollment in private schools.

AI and Online Learning

When considering the learning environment for young people in rural areas, the utilization of AI and online learning holds great potential. With advancements in cutting-edge educational technology, a system is gradually being established that enables high-quality education to be provided without geographical limitations.

Learning Environment for Rural Students

For example, by utilizing AI-powered tutoring systems and building online learning environments, students in rural areas can gain the same learning opportunities as those in urban centers. This not only has the potential to bridge educational disparities but also creates an environment where young people in rural areas can maximize their potential.

Expanding Scholarship Programs

While free high school education is undoubtedly a beneficial policy, it is essential to consider the overall balance of educational policies. Should we also discuss more effective ways of investing in education, such as reducing university tuition burdens and expanding scholarship programs for outstanding students?

Investing in Young People

It is undeniable that one of the most crucial investments for the future is nurturing talented young individuals. If young people become exhausted due to excessive focus on elderly support, their motivation to strive for success may diminish. Politicians should not focus solely on election strategies but rather take a long-term perspective to create an environment where Japan’s youth can challenge themselves and realize their full potential.

The 1.03 Million Yen Barrier Stalls

If the free high school education policy leads to the failure of raising the 1.03 million yen income threshold, Ishin may face significant consequences in the next election. Free high school education lasts only three years and applies to a limited group, whereas the 1.03 million yen threshold affects nearly all citizens.





Conclusion: True Fairness is Strategic Investment in Talent

Politicians frequently use phrases like 'universal' in past policies. For instance, nationwide universal financial aid policies and subsidies may seem fair at first glance, but concerns regarding financial burden and policy sustainability have often been raised.

Similarly, the free high school education policy proposed by Ishin has both advantages and concerns. Issues such as financial resources and potential declines in education quality have been pointed out. Further discussions are needed on how voters in Osaka and education stakeholders evaluate these aspects.

Fairness is not just about providing universal support but also about properly distinguishing between support for disadvantaged students and investments in outstanding students.

For example, in the United States, scholarship programs for high-achieving students are well established, with top institutions like Harvard and MIT offering full tuition waivers and financial aid for outstanding students. In Germany, public university tuition is generally free, ensuring that academically gifted students do not have to forgo higher education due to financial reasons.

In Japan, strengthening support for students who excel in specific fields and expanding scholarships and tuition exemption programs based on academic performance could lead to a more equitable education support system.

If It Truly Benefits Young People

While free high school education may be necessary in some cases, implementing it uniformly across the board may not be the best approach. Many schools today have significant foreign investment, raising concerns about unintended financial flows that could arise from such policies.

If the introduction of free high school education results in the failure to raise the 1.03 million yen income threshold, Ishin could face significant consequences in the next election.

From a long-term perspective, a universal free education policy is not inherently flawed. However, prioritizing investments in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholarships and strengthening support for talented students from rural areas could be a more effective and fairer approach.

There is no doubt that the most promising investment lies in nurturing talented young individuals. It would be more beneficial to separate support systems for disadvantaged students and funding for outstanding young talent.





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