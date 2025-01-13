Timeframes Trend Scanner: User Guidelines

This post is the user guidelines of Timeframes Trend Scanner for both MT5 & MT4 versions.

Notes: Pictures are captured from MT5 version. So you may see some differences on list of timeframes if using MT4. The reason is standard timeframes in MT5 and MT4 are difference. However, the way it works in both versions is exactly the same.

Overview:



Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of symbol you're watching. This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works



Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)

Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trends

Step 3: Combine all component trend signals using Safe Algorithm

Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works



All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust

Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time

Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators

Safe Algorithm is a smart trading algorithm that can use for rating final signal

How to use it



Timeframes Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:



Safe Score : Trend score calculated by Safe Algorithm

: Trend score calculated by Safe Algorithm Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Algorithm. It can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell

Final signal by using Safe Algorithm. It can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators

Combination signal of oscillator indicators Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators

Combination signal of moving average indicators Indicator Signals: Signal of component indicators

The way to use these analyzed data: - When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring

- When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!

- When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!

- If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating

- If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating

- If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences and want to build complex strategies => More details provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals

Who should use this indicator



- If you are a fundamental trader, this indicator is totally useless. It can't help you. Please keep searching for other indicators.

- If you are a technical trader who believes on data, history and technical indicators, you have to own this indicator. Trust me, bro!

- If you are a new trader, this indicator is very strong and simple to use. No setup required. Using selected and trusted indicators. Using best practices...

- If you are an experienced trader, this indicator still be helpful. Are you able to monitor and combine many indicator signals quickly? Do you have a good algorithm to rate analyzed signals? Let this indicator saves your effort and helps you build more profit strategies.

1. Understand Timeframes Trend Scanner dashboard

After downloading, click on Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5/MT4 to attach indicator into chart. No setup required.

When the indicator loaded successfully, you will see a dashboard looks like this on chart:



By default, it loads all timeframes of current chart symbol, analyze trend and show on the dashboard. You can setup your preferred timeframes on Settings later. However, please spend some time to understand the dashboard first. The left column is list of monitored timeframes

The top row is is heading row, it's list of information for each timeframe

In the center is dashboard is analysis information. Values in number and signals in text. Colors present the Buy/Sell suggestion. Each row is information of a timeframe and it includes:

- Price change in percent

- Volume

- Safe Score calculated by Safe Algorithm. Value is between -100 and 100. 100 is supper strong buy signal and -100 is supper strong sell signal.

- Safe Rating is the Final Rating calculated by Safe Algorithm. Value can be Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, Strong Sell.

- OS Rating is the rating calculated from Oscillator indicators. Value can be Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, Strong Sell.

- MA Rating is the rating calculated from Moving Average indicators. Value can be Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, Strong Sell.

- Values of up to 10 component indicators with the colors to show the buy/sell signal for that single indicator. White is Neutral, Red is Sell, Blue is Buy.

- Price change in percent - Volume - Safe Score calculated by Safe Algorithm. Value is between -100 and 100. 100 is supper strong buy signal and -100 is supper strong sell signal. - Safe Rating is the Final Rating calculated by Safe Algorithm. Value can be Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, Strong Sell. - OS Rating is the rating calculated from Oscillator indicators. - Click on the timeframe name at the beginning of row to open chart in that timeframe

Click on the Refresh icon at the end of heading row to instance refresh data if you want

Click on alert icon at the end of row to add alert for that timeframe

The first row on top is dashboard controls:

- Gear icon control opens Settings dialog

- Alert icon control opens Alert Manager dialog

- Save icon control opens Save Settings dialog

- File Open icon control opens Saved Setting dialog



- Gear icon control opens Settings dialog - Alert icon control opens Alert Manager dialog - Save icon control opens Save Settings dialog - File Open icon control opens Saved Setting dialog The Clock next to control shows time of trading server or local time. Click on it to switch between these time modes

The Light/Dark mode icon on the top-right corner to switch between light and dark mode Important Notes:

- You can change list of indicators shown on the dashboard. However, list of indicators used to calculate final rating and signals are fixed and can't be changed

- Although this indicator works with all timeframes, we recommend to take Safe Rating suggestion on M15 and up. Smaller timeframes should be used as references

- Safe Rating is stronger and more reliable than just OS Rating or MA Rating

List of 23 component indicators used to calculate Ratings & Signals:

- RSI(14)

- Stochastic %K(14,3,3)

- CCI(20)

- ADX(14)

- Awesome Oscillator

- Momentum(10)

- MACD Level(12,26,9)

- William %R(14)

- Ultimate Oscillator(7,14,28)

- Bull Bear Power(13)

- VWMA(20)

- Hull MA(10)

- Ichimoku Cloud(9,26,52)

- SMA(10)

- SMA(20)

- SMA(30)

- SMA(50)

- SMA(100)

- EMA(10)

- EMA(20)

- EMA(30)

- EMA(50)

- EMA(100)

2. Live Settings

Click on the Gear icon on controls row to open Settings dialog. From here, you can setup list of monitored timeframes, indicators and behaviors of dashboard. It looks like this TFs tab TFs tab shows timeframes you can pick to analyze and monitor

All standard timeframes are supported

You can pick all timeframes to monitor in the dashboard

The "Select all timeframes" link button allows you to select all timeframes

The "Clear all timeframes" link button allows you to clear all selected timeframes Indicators tab Pick indicators you want to monitor values (and component Buy/Sell suggestion)

Up to 10 indicators allowed

The "Clear indicators" link button allows you to clear all selected indicators Behaviors tab Auto update every X seconds: Calculate and update dashboard every X seconds

seconds: Calculate and update dashboard every X seconds Open TF on same chart: Behavior applies for action when you click on the timeframe on dashboard. Change timeframe of current chart or open it in a new chart 3. Alert Manager

There are 2 ways to add an alert for events you care: Click Alert icon on the right of timeframe row to add alert for that timeframe

Click Alert icon on controls bar in top to open Alert Manager dialog and add alert

Add Alert dialog Meaning of fields on add alert dialog as below Timeframe: Select the timeframe for alert. Alert condition will check on this timeframe only. P ick "Anyone" to use alert for all timeframes under monitoring

Condition: Select condition to fire alert. Supported conditions are:

- Safe Rating: Check value of Safe Rating

- OS Rating: Check value of OS Rating

- MA Rating: Check value of MA Rating



- Safe Rating: Check value of Safe Rating - OS Rating: - MA Rating: Value: Value of condition above. Can be: Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell

Expiration: Expiration time of alert. It is trade server time. Alert expired will not shown in manager list Alert Manager dialog List filters bar on top to filter alerts you created based on timeframe and condition

bar on top to filter alerts you created based on timeframe and condition Active Alert list show active alerts. Expired alerts or fired alerts will be removed automatically and not shown here

- Hover each alert to see expired time and symbols that alert fired (if alert symbol is "Anyone")

- Click on Cross icon to remove alert

- Click on Pen icon to edit alert



list show active alerts. Expired alerts or fired alerts will be removed automatically and not shown here - Hover each alert to see expired time and symbols that alert fired (if alert symbol is "Anyone") - Click on Cross icon to remove alert - Click on Pen icon to edit alert Click on Add Alert button to add new alert

button to add new alert Click on Remove Alerts link button to remove alert shown in list (use filters to select alerts you want to remove)

link button to remove alert shown in list (use filters to select alerts you want to remove) Click on Channels tab to select channels you want to receive alerts. There are 4 channels supported:

- Terminal message: A message box on MT5/MT4 terminal you are working

- Terminal sound: A sound on MT5/MT4 terminal you are working

- Mobile notification: A notification on your mobile (You need to setup you app notification. Guidelines here)

- Email notification: An email in your mailbox (You need to set up email notification. Guidelines here) Alert Behaviors:

- Condition of alerts will be checked and fired (if matched) every second. It doesn't depend on your update interval setting

- "Anyone" option is applied for all timeframes under monitoring and shown in the monitoring list. If you update list of monitored timeframes, it will be applied for the new list

- When you edit alert, list of fired timeframes will be reset. If you just update expiration date, it will NOT be reset

- When you Save & Load settings, alerts will be saved /loaded but fired timeframes (for "Anyone" option) will not be saved/loaded 4. Miscellaneous 4.1 Save Settings Use Save Setting feature to save your setup and alerts for further use Click on Save icon in controls bar to open Save dialog

Enter name you want to use

Click Confirm to save

4.2 Load Saved Settings Use Load Saved Settings feature to load setup and alerts you stored Click on File Open icon in controls bar to open Load dialog

Select setting file you stored (if any)

Click Confirm to load Note: On load settings dialog, you can click on Cross icon to remove your saved settings file 4.3 Switch Clock Mode Click on the clock to switch between trade server time and load time

If you don't know what is the current time mode, hover the clock to see the tooltip 4.4 Switch Theme Mode Click on the Light/Dark mode icon on top-right corner (next to minimize and close icons) to switch to the theme mode you prefer.





Thank you for reading! Be Safe & Happy Trading!







