I Passed an FTMO Demo Challenge: A Turning Point in My Forex Trading Journey

I have passed an FTMO demo challenge. While it's just a demo challenge, for me, it feels like a pivot or reversal point in my career as a forex trader. Here are three things that stand out to me:





1/ Account Progression: This is the sixth account in my trading journal since 2022, and the second account in 2024.

The first four accounts didn’t show consistent results. Some of them went up a little, others down slightly, but overall, I didn’t feel any sense of stability between them.

However, the last two accounts were different. They showed consistency. Both had positive results, and my most recent account passed the demo challenge.

While it’s hard to say I’ve fully become a profitable trader, it does indicate that I am on the right path.





2/ 19 Trades to Pass the Demo Challenge: To pass this demo challenge, I made 19 trades. There are many strategies out there for passing funding challenges.

Some of them work on probabilities, but I don’t exactly know how they function.

From what I gather, these strategies often involve making big trades to reach the target profit, followed by smaller trades to meet the required trade numbers.

My goal isn’t just to pass the funding challenge—I also want to make money once I receive a funded account.











3/Consistency in Strategy: I’m still learning how to maintain consistency in my trading. I adopted a fixed money risk strategy, meaning I risk a fixed amount of money on each trade.

However, I faced challenges with my profit targets. Sometimes the price would approach my target, only to reverse, resulting in a break-even trade. Other times, the price would hit my target and then continue to rise drastically.

Both scenarios left me feeling frustrated.

How can I fix this? I asked myself, and this time, I decided to implement a fixed Risk Reward Ratio.

By using a fixed setup, there was no need to overthink when the price didn’t touch my target or when it behaved erratically after touching it.

My mind became clearer and more focused.





I hope that one day I can write a detailed post to share how I became a consistent and profitable trader.

I know it will be a challenging journey, but I’m ready for it.

This market has given me so much, and I truly want to give something back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. See you soon!





My demo account is here: https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=8e437370a97b



