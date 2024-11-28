How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 with Zigzag and RSI Indicators Signal

Introduction

The Expert Advisor discussed in this article is a multi-currency trading robot that uses the Zigzag and RSI indicators. It follows a strategy of opening Buy trades when the price dips below the RSI oversold line and Sell trades when the price rises above the RSI overbought line. It also includes pending limit orders and a lot size multiplier Martingale system.





The multi-currency Expert Advisor is a trading robot capable of executing trades (opening, closing, and managing orders, including Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for multiple currency pairs on a single chart. In this article, the Expert Advisor will trade 30 pairs.





This article will explore a strategy that combines the Zigzag and RSI indicators. Buy trades will be initiated when the price dips below the RSI oversold line, and Sell trades will be opened when the price rises above the RSI overbought line. Additionally, pending limit orders will be employed.





To mitigate potential losses, a lot size multiplier with a staged Martingale system will be utilized. For each market order opened, the Expert Advisor will open a maximum of 4 pending limit orders, progressively increasing the lot size with each subsequent order.