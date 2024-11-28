Easy Toolbar: Download and Install Demo





Easy Toolbar MT5 and Easy Toolbar MT4 don't work with Strategy Tester, so I created a Demo version for review purpose here if you want to see how it works before purchasing.

Important notes: Demo version just works with EURUSD chart only

Below guidelines use MT5 as a sample but it's the same for MT4

Step by step guidelines to download and install demo version below

Step 1: Download Demo



Download demo file here:

Step 2: Copy Demo into your Terminal Experts Folder



Go to your MetaTrader Terminal expert folder. The path looks like this: C:\Users\Your_User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Your_Terminal_ID\MQL5\Experts

You also able to open this folder from your MetaTrader Terminal:

Select File\Open Data Folder in menu bar

in menu bar Select MQL5\Experts from open file dialog

Then copy and paste file you downloaded in Step 1 into this folder









Step 3: Attach Demo to Chart



Go back to your MetaTrader Terminal and find Navigator window (If this window is not visible, select View\Navigator from menu bar)

from menu bar) Right click on Expert Advisors folder and click Refresh to show Easy Toolbar MT5 Demo

folder and click to show Easy Toolbar MT5 Demo Double-click on Easy Toolbar MT5 Demo to attach it to chart

to attach it to chart Check Allow Algo Trading on expert attach dialog to allow this expert makes trades





Make sure you also Allow Algo Trading in your Terminal by go to Tools\Options\Expert Advisors and check Allow algorithmic trading





Step 4: Play with Demo



Please check User Guidelines to know how to use this tool effective

Thank you for reading and hope you enjoy trading with this toolkit.



