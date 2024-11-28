Easy Toolbar: Download and Install Demo

Easy Toolbar MT5 and Easy Toolbar MT4 don't work with Strategy Tester, so I created a Demo version for review purpose here if you want to see how it works before purchasing.
Important notes:
- Demo version just works with EURUSD chart only
- Below guidelines use MT5 as a sample but it's the same for MT4
Step by step guidelines to download and install demo version below
Step 1: Download Demo
Download demo file here:
- Easy Toolbar MT5 Demo.ex5 for MT5 users
- Easy Toolbar MT4 Demo.ex4 for MT4 users
Step 2: Copy Demo into your Terminal Experts Folder
Go to your MetaTrader Terminal expert folder. The path looks like this: C:\Users\Your_User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Your_Terminal_ID\MQL5\Experts
You also able to open this folder from your MetaTrader Terminal:
- Select File\Open Data Folder in menu bar
- Select MQL5\Experts from open file dialog
Then copy and paste file you downloaded in Step 1 into this folder
Step 3: Attach Demo to Chart
- Go back to your MetaTrader Terminal and find Navigator window (If this window is not visible, select View\Navigator from menu bar)
- Right click on Expert Advisors folder and click Refresh to show Easy Toolbar MT5 Demo
- Double-click on Easy Toolbar MT5 Demo to attach it to chart
- Check Allow Algo Trading on expert attach dialog to allow this expert makes trades
Make sure you also Allow Algo Trading in your Terminal by go to Tools\Options\Expert Advisors and check Allow algorithmic trading
Step 4: Play with Demo
Please check User Guidelines to know how to use this tool effective
Thank you for reading and hope you enjoy trading with this toolkit.